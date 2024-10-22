Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann & More Will Star in SMASH on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The bombshell has dropped! It has officially been announced that the stage musical inspired by the cult-hit musical NBC series, SMASH, will begin performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and officially open Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway's Imperial Theatre.

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), SMASH will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” and Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie.”

The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

SMASH will feature a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway's most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson recently joined the producing team for SMASH. Hudson appeared as a guest star on season 2 of the fan-favorite NBC series that serves as the basis for the musical.

Robert Greenblatt said, “Neil, Steven, and I are elated to announce that Smash is definitely coming to Broadway this season, a dozen years after the series ended on NBC! We always knew Shaiman & Wittman's fantastic score belonged on Broadway, and our show is a clever, funny adaptation of the series — with a few surprises — that we hope will delight die-hard fans as well as anyone who didn't see the series.”

Neil Meron said, “Working with our incomparable director, Susan Stroman, our first-class bookwriters, Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and our original series choreographer, Josh Bergasse, has been a joy. This dream team has created the quintessential new musical about the rollercoaster ride of creating a new musical. (Very meta!) And it not only sends Broadway up, but sends Broadway a big love letter at the same time.”

SMASH will feature scenic design by two-time Tony winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Lucille Lortel winner Alejo Vietti (Titanique), lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington (Chicago), sound design by two time Tony winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), projection design by S Katy Tucker orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony nominee Sam Davis (New York, New York), and music supervision by two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen Oremus (Wicked, Frozen). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Managers. Casting by Bernard Telsey, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA.

SMASH, inspired by the TV series, is a hilarious behind-the-scenes rollercoaster ride about the making of a Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell, with all the iconic songs, kick-ass choreography, and backstage pandemonium that make Broadway the beloved institution it is today.

SMASH is based in part on the NBC television series created by Theresa Rebeck. Executive producers included Steven Spielberg, Neil Meron, Craig Zadan, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Theresa Rebeck, David Marshall Grant, and Joshua Safran. The show was produced by Universal Television.