2024 Broadway Fall Preview

Gypsy

GYPSY Will Feature Music Broadway Hasn't Heard Since 1959

One of the most exciting updates to expect from the 2024 revival of GYPSY will be the inclusion of a fully restored score- a project that is being helmed by Musical Supervisor, Director and Conductor Andy Einhorn. He checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about the work he and his colleagues are doing to create a Gypsy that hasn't been heard since 1959.

Swept Away

Stark Sands is Riding the Wave of SWEPT AWAY

What do you get when you combine the iconic music of the Avett Brothers with the genius of an already Tony-winning creative team? A whale of a tale called Swept Away- and it just so happens to be sailing into Broadway's Longacre Theatre this fall. Stark Sands is telling us all about it in this interview.

Death Becomes Her

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Finds Life on Broadway

Broadway is about to get a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy in Death Becomes Her, which is set to arrive at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in October of 2023. Watch in this video as Julia Mattison and Noel Carey give us even more exciting insight into what the musical is all about, why audiences couldn't get enough of it in Chicago earlier this year, and so much more!

Romeo + Juliet

How Sonya Tayeh Is Making Shakespeare Move

BroadwayWorld spoke with Tony Award-winning and Emmy nominated choreographer Sonya Tayeh about bringing movement to the new Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet, featuring music by Jack Antonoff, and starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler.

Sunset Boulevard

Grace Hodgett Young Is Ready for Her Close-Up

Grace Hodgett Young checked in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about bringing Sunset Boulvard back to New York City, returning to work with her co-stars, and so much more!

The Hills of California

Meet the Four Young Stars of THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA

Just last week, the four youngest stars from one of the most buzzed-about new plays of the season packed a suitcase and headed west to make their Broadway dreams come true. Lara McDonnell, Nicola Turner, Sophia Ally, and Nancy Allsop are telling us all about their Broadway debuts!

Water for Elephants

Kyle Selig Has Hopped a Train Back to Broadway

Kyle Selig has joined the circus. Or rather, he has joined a kind of circus. The Broadway veteran (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon) just stepped into Jacob Jankowski's shoes in Water for Elephants, which is currently enjoying its seventh month on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre. In this interview he discusses taking on the new role!

A Wonderful World

Building the World of A WONDERFUL WORLD

When it comes to creating exciting new environments for the stage, Adam Koch and Steven Royal know what they're doing. With over 200 shows under the belts as collaborators, these scenic and video designers will soon transport audiences through the vibrant life of Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World.

Cabaret

Video: Come to the CABARET with New Stars Adam Lambert & Auli'i Cravalho

What good is sitting alone in your room when you can be at the August Wilson Theatre Kit Kat Club instead? There's no better time than this fall, when two new stars step into the roles of Sally and the Emcee. In this video, watch as Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho chat about joining the cast!

The Roommate

How Jen Silverman Turned Family Drama Into a Hit Play

It's been almost a decade since Jen Silverman wrote The Roommate- a play that is making its Broadway debut this season with the help of the stage and screen power duo that is Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone. Jen checks in about the new play in this interview!

Our Town

Video: How Beowulf Boritt Found Grover's Corners to Bring Back OUR TOWN

Bringing Our Town back to Broadway is personal for Beowulf Boritt. The two-time Tony-winning scenic designer played the Stage Manager in Thornton Wilder's iconic play when he was a just a freshman in high school. Now, he's bringing the story to life again onstage at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Watch in this video as he chats about his inspiration for the design and so much more.

Left on Tenth

Video: LEFT ON TENTH Is a True Story About Second Chances

In this video, Watch as Susan Stroman, Peter Francis James, and Kate MacCluggage chat more about what Left on Tenth is all about and why audiences will be delighted by the world that Delia Ephron has created for the theatre with the new romantic comedy starring Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies.

Maybe Happy Ending

Video: Marcus Choi Unpacks MAYBE HAPPY ENDING- 'An Analog Musical in a Digital World'

Maybe Happy Ending will finally get its own happy ending when it arrives on Broadway this fall. The musical reaches this finish line after years of development, and Marcus Choi has been along for the ride. In this video, watch as Choi chats more about reuniting with director Michael Arden, working with co-stars Darren Criss, Helen J Shun and Dez Duron, and more!

Tammy Faye

Lynne Page Is Using Every Kind of Dance to Tell the Story of TAMMY FAYE

Lynne Page is no stranger to Broadway. This fall, she returns for the fifth time with Tammy Faye, the much-anticipated new musical about a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart. Lynne took a break from rehearsals to check in with BroadwayWorld and chat about how she is using dance to tell Tammy's story.

McNeal

Meet the Masterminds Behind MCNEAL

Almost 20 years after making his Lincoln Center Theater (and Broadway) debut with The Light in the Piazza, Bartlett Sher is back this season alongside another heavy-hitter of the theatre world, Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar. The play is McNeal and previews are already underway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Chicago

Alyssa Milano Is Gonna Paint the Town as CHICAGO's New Leading Lady

In this interview Alyssa Milano opens up about her new gig- this month she makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago including how her daughter inspired her, rehearsing with the company and more!

Yellow Face

David Henry Hwang and Leigh Silverman Are Creating a Fresh YELLOW FACE

David Henry Hwang didn't think that Yellow Face was a show for the masses when it premiered off-Broadway 17 years ago. Find out why in this interview with the playwright and director Leigh Silverman.

