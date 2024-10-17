Sadie Sink Will Lead JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sadie Sink will star in John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower, on Broadway this spring. Directed by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain will begin performances on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at the Booth Theatre, with an opening night set for Monday, April 14.

Sink is best known for portraying Max Mayfield in the Netflix television series Stranger Things and Ziggy Berman in the Netflix horror film trilogy Fear Street. Sink has also worked on Broadway, with credits including Annie and The Audience. She starred in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film.

About John Proctor is the Villain

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

The creative team for John Proctor is the Villain will include scenic design by AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger, intimacy coordination by Ann James, voice / dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington, and casting by Taylor Williams.

For more information, please visit www.johnproctoristhevillain.com.