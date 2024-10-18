Photos: SUNSET BLVD On Broadway Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis and More

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sunset Blvd is currently in previews at Broadway's St. James Theatre ahead of a Sunday, October 20 opening night.

By: Oct. 18, 2024
Director Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond.’ Sunset Blvd is currently in previews at Broadway's St. James Theatre ahead of a Sunday, October 20 opening night.

New photos of the production have been released and the show's cast was ready for their close-up. Get a closer look at the acclaimed production below!

Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs “With One Look,” “The Perfect Year,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.”

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner





