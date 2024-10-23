Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 24th Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway, a one-night-only event featuring distinguished artists from the New York entertainment community took place this week at The Town Hall. Check out photos from the one-night-only production below.

Actors for the evening included Avantika (Mean Girls), Brett Azur (“Young Rock”), Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Devon Bostick (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), David Burtka (“How I Met Your Mother”), Catherine Cohen (“Only Murders in the Building”), Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (Primo), Henri Esteve (“Grown-ish”), Dylan Gelula (Smile 2), Ari Graynor (“The Sopranos”), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade), Rachel Hilson (“Love, Victor”), David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer), Margarita Levieva (Spread), Jamie Neumann (“The Deuce”), Larry Owens (“Abbott Elementary”), Delaney Rowe (The Everything Pot), Faith Salie (Approval Junkie), Lois Smith (The Uninvited), Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight”), and Jen Tullock (“Severance”).

Writers include Rachel Bonds (Jonah), Mario Correa (N/A), Josh Koenigsberg (“High Fidelity”), Douglas Lyons (Table 17), Meredith Scardino (“Girls5eva”) and Steve Yockey (“The Flight Attendant”). Directors include David Auburn (Proof), Satya Bhabha (“Shameless”), Sherri Eden Barber (associate director, Hamilton), Will Frears (Misery), Victor Malana Maog (Her Portmanteau), and Pippin Parker (Betrayed).

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway also featured special appearances by Colin Cosell (the voice of the New York Mets), and mentalist Vinny DePonto (Mindplay).

Each production of The 24 Hour Plays kicks off the night before, when artists and production staff gather for a “meet and greet” to get acquainted and generate inspiration for the show. Writers create new short plays overnight, with actors and directors receiving their scripts early in the morning. After a whirlwind day of rehearsals, the curtain rises on six brand new plays performed for a spectacular one night only event.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel