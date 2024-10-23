News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway

David Burtka, Larry Owens, Sarah Steele, Catherine Cohen and more took the stage for the annual The 24th Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway.

By: Oct. 23, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image

The 24th Annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway, a one-night-only event featuring distinguished artists from the New York entertainment community took place this week at The Town Hall. Check out photos from the one-night-only production below.

LATEST NEWS

Review Roundup LEFT ON TENTH Starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher Opens On Broadway
Video: ROMEO + JULIET Meets & JULIET As Shakespeare & Anne Hathaway Stop By For A Notes Session
Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Year 6 Cast Heads Into Rehearsal
Cast Change and New Opening Night Announced for SHIT. MEET. FAN. At MCC

Actors for the evening included Avantika (Mean Girls), Brett Azur (“Young Rock”), Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Devon Bostick (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), David Burtka (“How I Met Your Mother”), Catherine Cohen (“Only Murders in the Building”), Ignacio Diaz-Silverio (Primo), Henri Esteve (“Grown-ish”), Dylan Gelula (Smile 2), Ari Graynor (“The Sopranos”), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade), Rachel Hilson (“Love, Victor”), David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer), Margarita Levieva (Spread), Jamie Neumann (“The Deuce”), Larry Owens (“Abbott Elementary”), Delaney Rowe (The Everything Pot), Faith Salie (Approval Junkie), Lois Smith (The Uninvited), Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight”), and Jen Tullock (“Severance”).

Writers include Rachel Bonds (Jonah), Mario Correa (N/A), Josh Koenigsberg (“High Fidelity”), Douglas Lyons (Table 17), Meredith Scardino (“Girls5eva”) and Steve Yockey (“The Flight Attendant”). Directors include David Auburn (Proof), Satya Bhabha (“Shameless”), Sherri Eden Barber (associate director, Hamilton), Will Frears (Misery), Victor Malana Maog (Her Portmanteau), and Pippin Parker (Betrayed).

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway also featured special appearances by Colin Cosell (the voice of the New York Mets), and mentalist Vinny DePonto (Mindplay).

Each production of The 24 Hour Plays kicks off the night before, when artists and production staff gather for a “meet and greet” to get acquainted and generate inspiration for the show. Writers create new short plays overnight, with actors and directors receiving their scripts early in the morning. After a whirlwind day of rehearsals, the curtain rises on six brand new plays performed for a spectacular one night only event.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Devon Bostick, Ignacio Diaz- Silverio

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Neil Patrick Harris

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Mark Armstrong and Madelyn Paquette

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Larry Owens

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Jake Beckhard, Serena Berman

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Rachel Hilson and David Krumholtz

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Faith Salie and David Krumholtz

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Ato Blankson- Wood

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Honorees The 24 Hour Plays Nationals Class of 2007 with Mark Armstrong and Madelyn Paquette

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Honorees The 24 Hour Plays Nationals Class of 2007

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Sherri Eden Barber and Josh Koenigsberg

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Morgan Siobhan Green, Henri Esteve, and Bret Azar

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Jamie Neumann, Morgan Siobhan Green, Henri Esteve, and Bret Azar

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Jamie Neumann, Morgan Siobhan Green

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Margarita Levieva, Avantika, and David Burtka

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Ari Graynor, David Burtka, and Margarita Levieva

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Ari Graynor

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Henrietta Hamilton, Josh Hamilton, and Catherine Cohen

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
David Iacono

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Vinny Deponto

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Lois Smith, Peggy J. Scott, Sarah Steele, Dylan Gelula

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Lois Smith, Peggy J. Scott

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Jen Tullock, Devon Bostick, Larry Owens

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Jen Tullock, Devon Bostick

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Catherine Cohen, Josh Hamilton, Delaney Rowe

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Catherine Cohen, Josh Hamilton

Photos: Inside the 24th Annual THE 24 HOUR PLAYS On Broadway Image
Colin Cosell




Next on Stage Season 5



Videos