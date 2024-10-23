Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Year 6 Cast Heads Into Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hogwarts will welcome a new crop of students this season, as the Year 6 cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child prepares to make magic on Broadway! Watch the video as Broadway's newest witches and wizards head into the rehearsal room!

A brand-new version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now with a running time under three hours including intermission, will have its Broadway debut when the new company begins performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

This new version of the epic show had its world premiere in Chicago last month. Rehearsals are now already underway as the creative team rehearses in this new production specifically for Broadway. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally premiered as a two-part event in 2019. When it reopened in 2021 following its Covid closure, it was restaged as one singular performance.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender stated, “From the very beginning, we and the creative team have challenged ourselves to find new and innovative ways to bring the extraordinary storytelling and stagecraft of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to life. This innovative process has continued since the original production first opened in London in 2016, with the show evolving creatively as it has expanded across the globe. We are thrilled that John Tiffany, Jack Thorne, and the entire original creative team were able to reunite over the last few months to revisit and explore the original material, creating this new version of the show, which now runs under three hours, especially for Broadway. We are incredibly excited to announce that it will soon land at the Lyric Theatre. We were delighted by the ecstatic reception of this new version of our spectacular show when we premiered it in Chicago last month, and we can’t wait to see our extraordinary new cast bring it to life on stage in New York starting in November.”



As previously announced, the new Broadway company will be led by Matthew James Thomas as Harry Potter, Sarah Killough as Ginny Potter and Alex Serino as their son Albus Potter; along with Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley, Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger and Ayanna Nicole Thomas as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Aaron Bartz and Erik Christopher Peterson as Draco Malfoy and his son Scorpius Malfoy. Kristen Martin will play Delphi Diggory.



The company includes Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Megan Byrne, Maxim Chlumecky, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Eleasha Gamble, Logan James Hall, Janae Hammond, Abbi Hawk, Sophie Hearn, Chance Marshaun Hill, Zachary Lindberg, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Kira Player, Dan Plehal, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Allie Re, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.