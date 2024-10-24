Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Review Roundup LEFT ON TENTH Starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher Opens On Broadway
Photos: ROMEO + JULIET on Broadway Starring Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler
Final Week To Submit For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE
Meet the Cast of DEATH BECOMES HER, Now In Previews Tonight on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Death Becomes her is now in previews on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Meet the cast of the show, led by Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, here!. (more...)
Photos: Sara Bareilles, Kate Baldwin, and More at AN EVENING WITH AARON LAZAR For Project ALS
by Bruce Glikas
The Broadway community came together with Project ALS on October 22nd at City Winery NYC for An Evening with Aaron Lazar - a night of music, laughter, and inspiration to benefit Project ALS research. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)
Patti LuPone Teases Witchy Turn as Glinda in the New AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway legend Patti LuPone is taking on the iconic role of Glinda the good witch in tonight's episode of Agatha All Along. Ahead of the episode, the Tony winner discussed how her start in comedy makes her an ideal fit for the part.. (more...)
Pre-Broadway Run of Prince's PURPLE RAIN Musical Delays World Premiere
by Stephi Wild
A stage adaptation of Prince's film and album, Purple Rain, will make its World Premiere next year, but fans will have to wait a little bit longer for it than originally planned.. (more...)
Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle to Star in CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Conversations with Mother, a new play by Matthew Lombardo starring SAG Award winner Caroline Aaron and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will play a strictly limited engagement this winter at Theatre 555. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Jonathan Groff in JUST IN TIME on Broadway Trailer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tickets are now on sale to the general public for the world premiere of the new Broadway musical JUST IN TIME starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff. Watch the trailer here!. (more...)
Raul Esparza
Other birthdays on this date include:
Drake
BD Wong
Kevin Kline
F. Murray Abraham
