Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, October 24

Romeo + Juliet opens on Broadway

Sunday, October 27

Job closes on Broadway

Review Roundup LEFT ON TENTH Starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

Based on Delia Ephron’s bestselling memoir, this warm and witty new play Left on Tenth, opens on Broadway tonight, directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman and stars Julianna Margulies, Peter Gallagher, Peter Francis James and Kate MacCluggage Read the reviews!

Photos: ROMEO + JULIET on Broadway Starring Kit Connor & Rachel Zegler

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at production photos of ROMEO + JULIET on Broadway here! ROMEO + JULIET stars Kit Connor as ‘Romeo,’ Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet,’ and more.

Final Week To Submit For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE

by Team BWW

This is the final week to submit for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. The deadline to submit is October 29, 2024, by 11:59 PM ET.

Meet the Cast of DEATH BECOMES HER, Now In Previews Tonight on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Death Becomes her is now in previews on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Meet the cast of the show, led by Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, here!. (more...)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Kate Baldwin, and More at AN EVENING WITH AARON LAZAR For Project ALS

by Bruce Glikas

The Broadway community came together with Project ALS on October 22nd at City Winery NYC for An Evening with Aaron Lazar - a night of music, laughter, and inspiration to benefit Project ALS research. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Patti LuPone Teases Witchy Turn as Glinda in the New AGATHA ALL ALONG Episode

by Josh Sharpe

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is taking on the iconic role of Glinda the good witch in tonight's episode of Agatha All Along. Ahead of the episode, the Tony winner discussed how her start in comedy makes her an ideal fit for the part.. (more...)

Pre-Broadway Run of Prince's PURPLE RAIN Musical Delays World Premiere

by Stephi Wild

A stage adaptation of Prince's film and album, Purple Rain, will make its World Premiere next year, but fans will have to wait a little bit longer for it than originally planned.. (more...)

Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle to Star in CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER Off-Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Conversations with Mother, a new play by Matthew Lombardo starring SAG Award winner Caroline Aaron and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will play a strictly limited engagement this winter at Theatre 555. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Jonathan Groff in JUST IN TIME on Broadway Trailer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for the world premiere of the new Broadway musical JUST IN TIME starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff. Watch the trailer here!. (more...)

Raul Esparza

Other birthdays on this date include:

Drake

BD Wong

Kevin Kline

F. Murray Abraham

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!