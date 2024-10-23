Video: ROMEO + JULIET Meets & JULIET As Shakespeare & Anne Hathaway Stop By For A Notes Session

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For perhaps the first time ever, midtown is playing host to not one, but two Juliets as Sam Gold's new take on the classic love story Romeo & Juliet joins the pop spectacle & Juliet on Broadway!

watch as Betsy Wolfe's Tony-nominated 'Anne Hathaway' and Drew Gehling's Shakespeare stop by for a visit with Broadway's newest Juliet, Rachel Zegler, for some notes on the new production!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek” and features an iconic playlist of pop songs, including the #1 *NSYNC hit, “It's Gonna Be Me,” plus songs from Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande and many more.

Emmy Award winner Kit Connor (“Heartstopper”) and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler (Spielberg’s “West Side Story”) star as Romeo and Juliet in Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold’s (Fun Home, An Enemy of the People) visceral and visionary production. Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy now belongs to a new generation on the edge.