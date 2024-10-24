Foster Grant Unveils New WICKED-Themed Sunglasses Collection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Foster Grant, an eyewear brand, has partnered with Universal Pictures to release their new limited-edition Wicked x Foster Grant sunglasses collection. The new sunglasses are designed to capture the whimsical and dynamic essence of the story's two iconic lead characters, Elphaba and Glinda.

Available now, while supplies last, the collection includes eight custom-designed pairs of sunglasses: four inspired by Elphaba, and four by Glinda. Each pair embodies the distinctive personalities (and colors!) of these characters through vibrant styling, playful embellishments, and trend-forward designs that are sure to turn heads while giving a nod to the bold fashion in the much-anticipated movie. With only a limited number produced, these exclusive designs won’t be restocked, making them a must-have for collectors and fashion-lovers alike.

The sunglasses feature custom Wicked logos, intricate detailing and patterns that reflect key moments from the movie. Each pair comes with premium, character-inspired packaging including a lux branded, glitter case and cloth in each characters’ signature pink and green colors, adding a whimsical touch and perfect for collecting or gifting.

The Wicked x Foster Grant sunglasses collection are available globally on Foster Grant.com on the Foster Grant Amazon storefront and soon through leading retailers, including Walmart.com, Tesco and MercadoLibre.com, for $30-$40.

“Wicked,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, and co-starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum, arrives in theaters on Fri., Nov. 22, 2024.

About Foster Grant

Foster Grant, one of the world’s leading over-the-counter eyewear brands, helps consumers celebrate their originality and style. Featuring stylish, innovative non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses and optical frames, Foster Grant appeals to consumers of all ages to help them care for their eyes and love their vision.