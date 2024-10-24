Video: Joey McIntyre Performs 'Straight Man' From DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joey McIntyre will extend his run in DRAG: The Musical through December 9, 2024 at New World Stages. McIntyre has become a fan favorite in his role as the straight man, Tom Hutchinson. Written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside multi-platinum songwriter Tomas Costanza and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon, and directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, the original musical is on sale through March 2025. Watch McIntyre perform 'Straight Man' here!

This extension comes just days after the musical’s critically acclaimed opening on October 21, 2024. The Daily Beast praised the production, stating, “For all its wild fashion, colorful song and dance numbers, and bitchy one-liners, DRAG: The Musical is really about pride, identity, and the power of a good wig.” The Wrap highlighted the performances, noting, “When Thunderf*ck and (Nick) Adams take the stage separately for the first time, they each knock it out of the ballpark’s closet," and adding that “the book and songs for DRAG are written by Tomas Costanza, Justin Andrew Howard, and Ashley Gordon, and this trio knows how to write book songs.” Stage and Cinema described the show as “campy, trashy, way over-the-top, ridiculous, stunning, funny, moving, touching, corny, absurd, heart-warming, and loaded with talent." Digital Journal summed it up as “a heartfelt, upbeat, sassy, and thoroughly entertaining show,” and DC Theater Arts declared it “flashy, boisterous, and thoroughly engaging... so don’t miss it, 'bitches.'”

The cast also features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through January 11, 2025), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita Laritz/Liberty Van Der Snatch, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Liisi LaFontaine as Dixie Coxworth, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, with Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternating in the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson.



In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls the production “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.”

