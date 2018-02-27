Susan Pourfar to Join Tatiana Maslany in MARY PAGE MARLOWE

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) has announced that Susan Pourfar will join the previously announced Tatiana Maslany in the New York Premiere of Tracy Letts' acclaimed play, MARY PAGE MARLOWE, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

In this "deeply moving" (Chicago Tribune) new play, Ms. Maslany and Ms. Pourfar are two of the five actresses who will portray the title character at different points in her life. Casting of the remaining actresses will be announced shortly.

MARY PAGE MARLOWE will begin previews on June 19, 2018 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd street) and will officially open on July 12.

If you looked back on eleven moments from your life, would you recognize yourself, or would you see a stranger? Mary Page Marlowe is a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. In this sweeping but intimate play, Tracy Letts gives us a haunting portrait of a complex woman, demonstrating how a series of forgotten moments can add up to one memorable life.

This production marks Mr. Letts' return to Second Stage Theater, which produced the New York premiere of his play, Man from Nebraska, directed by David Cromer, last winter.

Susan Pourfar has appeared off-Broadway in Mary Jane (New York Theatre Workshop), Tribes (Barrow Street Theatre; Obie Award, Theatre World Award, Clarence Derwent Award),When the Rain Stops Falling (Lincoln Center Theater), and Women or Nothing (Atlantic Theater Company). Pourfar has appeared in multiple plays at The Public, MTC, and Second Stage. Regional: Mark Taper Forum, Long Wharf, Yale Rep, Alliance, Denver Center, Sundance Theatre Lab, NYS&F, and three seasons at Williamstown. Film: Manchester by the Sea (dir. Kenneth Lonergan), Christine (dir. Antonio Campos), Irrational Man (dir. Woody Allen), Alex of Venice (dir. Chris Messina) and Emelie. TV: recurring role on the USA series "The Sinner," "House of Cards," "Mr. Robot," "Scandal" (recurring), "Black Box," "Elementary" (recurring), "Power," "The Good Wife," "Nurse Jackie," "Numbers," "The Sopranos," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "Law & Order: SVU."

Tatiana Maslany is an Emmy Award-winning actress who has garnered numerous accolades for her film and television roles. In 2010 she received the Sundance Breakout Actress Award, in 2014 she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and in 2015 she received her first Emmy Award nomination and went on to win the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Orphan Black." This past year brought Maslany to the large and small screen, with a starring role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the film, Stronger, based on a memoir by a Boston Marathon bombing survivor, and the 5th and final season of BBC America's "Orphan Black." In "Orphan Black," she plays several women who are revealed to be clones, a role that has also earned her, in addition to the Emmy, two Critics Choice Awards, two TCA Award nominations and one win, a Young Hollywood Award, four Canadian Screen Awards and a SAG Award nomination.

Maslany previously starred in Two Lovers and a Bear alongside Dane DeHaan, directed by Oscar-nominated Kim Nguyen, which premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival and at the Toronto Film Festival. She also starred in The Other Half, opposite Tom Cullen, which premiered at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival. In 2015, Maslany was seen in The Weinstein Company's The Woman in Gold, starring alongside Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds. Simon Curtis directed the film, in which she plays the young Helen Mirren character. She is currently in production on Destroyer alongside Nicole Kidman and recently wrapped production on Pink Wall opposite Jay Duplass.

Her starring role in Grown Up Movie Star opposite Shawn Doyle competed at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010, where she garnered the Special Jury Prize for Breakout Star as well as a Genie nomination. Chosen as one of its "Rising Stars" at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, Maslany earned Best Performance awards from the Whistler International Film Festival and ACTRA for her role as the troubled, promiscuous teenager Claire in Picture Day. Her feature credits also include Cas and Dylan, The Vow, Violet and Daisy, and Blood Pressure.

Maslany's numerous television credits include the Tandem and Scott Free Production, "World Without End" based on the novel by Ken Follett, a Gemini-nominated performance as the Virgin Mary in the BBC/CBC co-production "Nativity," and Gemini-winning roles in "Flashpoint" for CBS and CTV, and "Bloodletting and Miraculous Cures" for TMN. She was also seen in a two-episode arc of NBC's hit show "Parks and Recreation." She has appeared on stage in Toronto in The Secret Garden, George Dandin, A Christmas Carol (all at The Globe Theatre), andDog Sees God (Six Degrees Theatre). Mary Page Marlowe will mark her New York stage debut. Maslany is represented by ICM and The Characters Talent Agency.

Tracy Letts (Playwright) is the author of the plays The Minutes, Linda Vista, Mary Page Marlowe, Superior Donuts, August: Osage County (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award), Man From Nebraska (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Time Magazine's Top Ten Plays of 2003), Bug, and Killer Joe. Also an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses and Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role). Film appearances include Lady Bird, The Lovers, Christine, Imperium, Indignation, Wiener-dog, Elvis and Nixon, The Big Short. TV: "Divorce" (HBO), two seasons as Sen. Lockhart on "Homeland" (Showtime), "Seinfeld." He is an ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and his appearances there include Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, American Buffalo, Betrayal, Homebody/Kabul, The Dresser, The Dazzle, Glengarry Glen Ross, Three Days of Rain, many others.

Lila Neugebauer (Director) is an Obie, Drama Desk, and Princess Grace Award-winning director. Recent directing: The Mad Ones' Miles for Mary (Playwrights Horizons); Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves (Lincoln Center Theater, The Playwrights Realm, NY Stage & Film); Zoe Kazan's After The Blast (Lincoln Center); Annie Baker's The Antipodes; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody; Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & the Zoo Story and The Sandbox, Fornes' Drowning, and Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro (as an evening, Signature Plays), A.R. Gurney's The Wayside Motor Inn (all at Signature Theatre); Abe Koogler's Kill Floor (Lincoln Center); Mike Bartlett's An Intervention (Williamstown); Amy Herzog's After The Revolution, 4000 Miles (Baltimore Center Stage); Zoe Kazan's Trudy and Max in Love, Eliza Clark's Future Thinking (South Coast Rep); Lucas Hnath's Red Speedo (Studio Theatre); Dan LeFranc's Troublemaker (Berkeley Rep); Partners, O Guru Guru Guru (Humana Festival); Annie Baker's The Aliens (San Francisco Playhouse, Studio Theatre). As co-artistic director of The Mad Ones, Neugebauer conceives and directs ensemble-devised work, including Miles for Mary, Samuel & Alasdair: A Personal History of the Robot War and The Essential Straight and Narrow. Drama League alum, Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, Ensemble Studio Theatre member, New Georges Affiliated Artist, New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect. Upcoming projects include Lily Thorne's Peace for Mary Frances.

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, Second Stage THEATER produces a diverse range of premieres and new interpretations of America's best contemporary theatre, including 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Jar the Floor by Cheryl L. West; Uncommon Women and Others by Wendy Wasserstein; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Ricky Jay and His 52 Assistants by Ricky Jay; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; Little Murders by Jules Feiffer; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 130 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical, Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations), the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal) and Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman forMetamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 30 Obie Awards, eight Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Clarence Derwent Awards, 13 Drama Desk Awards, nine Theatre World Awards, 19 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theatre, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" series to showcase the work of up and coming artists at the McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

Second Stage Theater purchased the historic Helen Hayes Theater, located at 240 W. 44th Street, in 2015. The company will continue to lease and operate their original theaters on the city's Upper West Side and in Midtown Manhattan. Second Stage Theater enlisted David Rockwell and The Rockwell Group to make renovations and updates to the 106-year-old landmark building.

The first Broadway production at The Hayes will be LOBBY HERO, written by Academy Award-winner Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman, and starring Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry, and Bel Powley. Previews begin Thursday, March 1 and the production officially opens on Monday, March 26. LOBBY HERO is sponsored by American Express.

Second Stage's second Broadway production will be Young Jean Lee's STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, and starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt. Previews are scheduled to begin on Friday, June 29 and the official opening night is Monday, July 23.

This inaugural season kicks off Second Stage's mission of creating and building a permanent home on Broadway dedicated exclusively to American plays and living American Playwrights.

Second Stage's acclaimed production of Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG will also transfer to its new Broadway home, beginning performances on Tuesday, October 9 and opening Thursday, November 1.

Second Stage Theater is investing in its future on Broadway by co-commissioning established playwrights through its STAGE-2-STAGE program, launching with Los Angeles's Center Theatre Group. This ongoing program will provide a pathway to Broadway, with each play receiving an initial production in Los Angeles at one of CTG's three theatres before moving to New York. The commissioned playwrights are Jon Robin Baitz, Will Eno, Lisa Kron, Young Jean Lee, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel.

Second Stage Theater is also co-commissioning a new work from Bess Wohl for Broadway, through a partnership with the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and new works for Broadway from Lydia R. Diamond and Dominique Morisseau, which will be developed in association with Kenny Leon's True Colors Theater.

