Student Blogs This Week - Favorite Schmigadoon Moments, Love Letter to Movie Musicals, and More!

Student Blog: What I Loved About ¡Schmigadoon!

Student Blogger: Silvana Flores

Excerpt: The show could've been a disaster if they didn't do two things right: choose the right people and decide that the only point of the story would be to make you laugh, and thank god they made good choices. Since the first time I watched the trailer, I was so excited about the cast, I mean we got Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Aaron Tveit, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil, Ann Harada and more together! And even though I love everyone, my favorite characters were Melissa (Cecily) and Emma (Ariana).

Student Blog: An Open Letter to the Awkward College Freshman

Student Blogger: Allie Pruett

Excerpt: I'm hoping this year is off to a good start. Of course, you're gonna have first day jitters, like not knowing where your classes are and living in a new environment, but you got this. You'll make good friends in no time. Trust me, I've been in your position. The friends you make in these next few years will be around for a lifetime. They will hype you up when you need it and will be a shoulder to cry on when you need one of those.

Student Blog: Words From The Working- Advice From Incredibly Successful Creators

Student Blogger: Leah Packer

Excerpt: Hello Broadway lovers, theatre students, and artistic creators around the world! Welcome to the blog as we pass through August. Yes, eager blog-readers, after a long, pandemic-driven wait, I will be back at school before this month ends. Wow. I reached out to some exceptionally talented people and asked: what's the best piece of advice you've received in your artistic career? I guarantee you that their answers will move you- whether or not you work in the theatre. Read on for a dose of happiness, motivation, and reminder to continue embracing the unexpected.

Student Blog: Reclaiming My Voice: My Experience with Vocal Therapy

Student Blogger: MaryRose Jones

Excerpt: 'Going in, I didn't know what to expect. I was very nervous that I was not going to be able to make much progress in such a short time. However, I was able to learn about my voice and how to take care of it. This has allowed me to be way more confident in my voice.'

Student Blog: An Open Letter to Incoming Freshman

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: 'My college experience so far has not been easy, but I know that I have grown in the best possible ways because of it. So, I'm going to give some of my best tips and tricks to hopefully help you become comfortable at college.'

Student Blog: Best Showtunes About Mental Health

Student Blogger: Alexandra Lang

Excerpt: If you're anything like me, Broadway is a great source of comfort and solace during times of struggle and strife. There's often a song for almost every situation, and nothing is quite as cathartic as the fantasy of belting your favorite ballad as if your bed is the Gershwin stage. These are just a few of the songs that seem to best describe the experience of having a mental illness, because even the messy, difficult parts of being a human are worthy of the stage.

Student Blog: Why My Dream Roles Are My Dream Roles

Student Blogger: Katie Van Sickle

Excerpt: Dream Roles. Most every theatre lover has them. But why do we have them? What truly draws us to the characters we call our 'dream roles'? I sat down and thoughts through all my dream roles. I sat and tried to think of what really drew me to these roles beyond the standard performance aspect. Today, I'll talk you through my personal dream roles and the reasons I decided are why I truly want to play them.

Student Blog: Great Additions to Your Theatre Library

Student Blogger: Mia Van Deloo

Excerpt: This past summer, I enjoyed the sunshine and warm weather with some theatre books. Some were plays, some were memoirs of actors and some were theory or history books. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the past couple of months as we move into the back-to-school spirit.

Student Blog: Auditioning: It's A Learning Experience, Not the Hunger Games

Student Blogger: Meredith Muirhead

Excerpt: Whether you're one of the many LaDuca-clad bodies swirling through Pearl Studios or a shaking fifteen-year-old in a community theatre lobby (or even a high-school hallway, watching the athletes barrel past as you sit on the floor outside the auditorium), the words "audition" and "callback" certainly trigger plenty of stress within you. You think of the roles you're aiming for, or the spot you're competing for, and your eyes turn towards the other actors waiting with you, all of whom are experiencing equal levels of stress, and the sense of competition is palpable. You forget that these people are your friends- you probably got coffee with a few of them yesterday, or even have plans with them afterwards. But in the waiting room, all camaraderie is lost. It's an "every man for himself" environment.