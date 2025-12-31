Student Blog: Advice for My 14-Year-Old Self

2026 is approaching and so is my 21st birthday. Here is the advice I'd give my 2020 self.
I sat down with my 14-year-old self for coffee and she was baffled by the person I’ve become. Mostly, in a positive way. She has just begun the decade and doesn’t realize how wild the next few years of her life are going to be. A few things that aren’t on her bingo card: a global pandemic interrupting her musical theater journey a mere few months after it began, building a career in the arts, becoming a playwright, becoming a poet, writing blogs about all of the absurd things she’s done and been through, being a leader, burning out from blessings she acquired through being incredibly courageous. I tell her all of these things will happen to her and more. I know because now it’s nearly 2026, we are almost 21, and this is only the start of a new era for us.
She’s staring at me intensely because we are Autistic, but she masks far more heavily than I do and doesn’t want to appear rude. I can feel her headache developing so I tell her she can look down or even rest her head on the cafe table if she wants to. Now she’s staring at the floor and asking me for advice. There’s a lot I could say, but neither of us has the social battery for an hours-long conversation. So, I tell her these three things:
Of course, I can never tell my younger self these things. But she will learn these lessons over time. That's how I got to where I am now and I am so grateful for the growth and experiences I've had. I can't wait to see what I'll learn in 2026!
Videos