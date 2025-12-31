Student Blog: Developing a Pre-Show Routine

Every actor is instructed at some point in their acting career or education to find the methods of preparation that work for them. These methods of preparation vary greatly from person to person, with the most consistent aspect of the routine being that each person’s is, in fact, distinct. Some performers spend long hours before a performance in a strict regimen, which could involve a specific highly-fueling meal or a workout routine. Some actors prefer to stay quiet in the hours leading up to a show, while others find it more beneficial to speak to their friends and co-actors in order to relax. Many have superstitious tactics they use to feel prepared, which can be as complex as an entire mourning routine involving a clear schedule or as simple as doing the New York Times’ Wordle after getting into costume. A musical theatre actor may decide they want to sing their hardest song entirely though once each day before a performance, or they may have a rule against rehearsing on the day of so as not to psych themself out. No matter what the routine, each actor is responsible for their own preparedness for the stage, and ensuring this preparedness is not always as easy of a task as people think.

I have spent many an acting intensive being instructed on the importance of developing a pre-show routine. Because of this, I experimented with many theatrical rituals. I once practiced doing intensive yoga before acting every day for two months. Later, I got into the habit of pressing into a wall with my hands at full-force in order to center myself. I also tried finding a meditative mantra to repeat to myself backstage. However, many of these habits felt too forced. Though some of them were helpful in centering myself before performing, I needed to discover pre-show rituals that addressed the things I needed to focus on before a show, personally.

Over the course of many shows and through the experience of much trial and error, I have discovered a few rituals that consistently work for me. I recently performed in a play that challenged me greatly as an actor, so I took note of the things that seemed to help me get focused before a performance. The first thing I did before my shows was go for a walk around the theater once I arrived. Before evening shows, I would take the time to look at the stars, feel my boots in the grass, and breathe. Before matinees, I would go for a longer walk, taking in local wildlife and paying attention to my posture and physicality. Then, I would enter the theater, greet those around me, and take my place in the dressing room to begin getting ready. As I did my stage makeup, I would listen to upbeat music in my headphones, which allowed me to get my energy up while remaining relaxed. After the makeup I could do myself was complete, I would remove my headphones and chat with castmates while dressing and receiving help with wig preparation and tattoo coverups. Doing this connected me to those I was working with and reminded me to be present. Upon places call, I would make eye contact with myself in the mirror, take a deep breath, and nod at myself to supply my own encouragement. My final ritual took place while I was backstage awaiting my first cue. During this time, I would recite my first monologue in my head, then cease to review any further lines. This action got me grounded in the world of the play without stressing my mind out about each and every line and cue I had to remember. I did not allow myself to overthink each action of my character or test myself on the things I had to remember. After ensuring I knew that first monologue, I had to trust myself that I knew the rest of the show as well, using the confidence I got from remembering that first line.

Theatrical rituals vary person to person, with some actors preferring more strict routines and others relying simply on small acts of faith. For me, it was essential to learn how to balance having energy and staying relaxed and concentrated. I had to set aside the expectations of other performers in order to free myself and gain the confidence I needed for each performance. However, it was still crucial that I found actions that centered myself in the job of being an actor. Due to this experience, I now encourage other performers I know to find the routines that work for them over time and practice. Acting is often a practice of throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks, and preparation is no different.