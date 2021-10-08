Student Blogs This Week - An Interview with a Composer, Favorite Tony Awards Moments, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: Creating 'Picky Eaters' - A Show on BuzzFeed's Cocoa Butter

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: Would you consider yourself a picky eater? I definitely would! Even though I'm always down to try a new food, it is rare for me to find something that I really enjoy and would consider ordering or cooking again. But luckily for all us picky eaters out there, BuzzFeed has a show made just for us.

Student Blog: My Top 3 Tony Moments

Student Blogger: Grace Callahan

Excerpt: Our favorite Sunday awards show has come and gone, and it was exactly what the theatre community needed. Only a few weeks after Broadway began to re-open, our favorite stars took the stage to celebrate each other's art. And who better to host than Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom Jr.?

Student Blog: An Interview With Wild Indian's Composer Gavin Brivik

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: I felt like [composing] just felt way more fulfilling than it did performing everyday. I always felt performing had so much pressure, a lot of anxiety centered around interpretation, just the overall performing in front of audiences, while composing is a lot more personal and solitary, which just worked for my personality.

Student Blog: Let's Make A Show!

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: It's almost midway through the fall of my junior year and I'm dramaturging my first show! We've been in rehearsals for a while now and the rehearsal process this semester has changed from last year and the years before, but the process is just as exciting as always. This process has been something incredibly special and I am so excited to be a part of it. I feel very involved in the process and my director is using me, as the dramaturg, a lot. I am so excited to get this show on the stage and finally allow audiences to experience the energy that we've created.