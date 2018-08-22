Obituaries

Stage and Screen Stars Honor Craig Zadan on Social Media

Aug. 22, 2018  

Stage and Screen Stars Honor Craig Zadan on Social Media

Award-winning theatre, television, and film producer Craig Zadan passed away yesterday, August 21. According to a statement made by frequent Zadan collaborator, NBC Chairman, Bob Greenblatt, Zadan died from complications stemming from a recent shoulder replacement surgery.

Along with his producing partner, Neil Meron, Zadan's extensive career included works on the big and small screens, as well as the stage. Most notably, the team has produced NBC's annual live musicals including, The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Their motion picture credits include, the movie musical Hairspray, Footloose and the Oscar-winning Best Picture, Chicago.

Read Zadan's full obituary here.

Take a look back on the career of Zadan and Meron through photos here.

Celebrities of stage and screen have taken to social media to pay tribute to Zadan. Read a selection of the posts below.

Rest In Peace Craig Zadan. I feel honoured to have worked with you. Your creative and artistic spirit will be missed....

A post shared by David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) on Aug 21, 2018 at 6:53pm PDT

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kelli O'Hara as Nessarose? Broadway Stars Share Their Rejections On Social Media!
  • Andrew Polec Will Star in BAT OUT OF HELL On Tour - Full Casting and Cities Announced!
  • THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack Goes Double Platinum
  • WAITRESS is Opening Up on the West End Next Spring
  • Photo Flash: They've Been Found! Meet the Cast and Creatives of DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
  • Evan Alexander Smith, Jamie Ann Romero, and More to Court Disaster in THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG National Tour

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       