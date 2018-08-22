Stage and Screen Stars Honor Craig Zadan on Social Media
Award-winning theatre, television, and film producer Craig Zadan passed away yesterday, August 21. According to a statement made by frequent Zadan collaborator, NBC Chairman, Bob Greenblatt, Zadan died from complications stemming from a recent shoulder replacement surgery.
Along with his producing partner, Neil Meron, Zadan's extensive career included works on the big and small screens, as well as the stage. Most notably, the team has produced NBC's annual live musicals including, The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live!
Their motion picture credits include, the movie musical Hairspray, Footloose and the Oscar-winning Best Picture, Chicago.
Celebrities of stage and screen have taken to social media to pay tribute to Zadan. Read a selection of the posts below.
Craig Zadan, together with Neil Meron, made a career and a LIFE of bringing musical theater into homes and to people everywhere, how do you begin to express gratitude for such a wondrous thing #RIPCraigZadan- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 22, 2018
Shocking news of the loss of Craig Zadan. WTF????Craig Zadan, producer of movie musicals "Chicago" and "Hairspray", dies of complications from surgery at 69 https://t.co/Q4bY12s6od- Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) August 22, 2018
I'm stunned and saddened the unexpected passing of Craig Zadan. He's been a friend my entire adult life, championed me to host the Oscars, brought musical theatre back to TV. A wonderful, kind spirit. My sincere condolences to his family and his partner, Elwood. #RIP pic.twitter.com/BWLDmViJar- Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) August 22, 2018
Annie, The Music Man, Promises, Hairspray... Craig, you were there with me from the beginning. This is a true loss not only for me, but for the world. Rest in peace, sweetheart. pic.twitter.com/tl2rEtMNBM- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) August 22, 2018
Losing Craig Zaden saddens me so much. I knew him most of my career. This is a loss for the industry and his friends ??- Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) August 22, 2018
Long live the spirit of @craigzadan RIP my brother. Thank you for Steel Magnolias, Wizlive, Hairspraylive..you helped to shape my professional life! Will always carry your love of musicals with me. Peace- Kenny Leon (@iamKENNYLEON) August 22, 2018
Absolutely shell-shocked and heartbroken by the news of the death of #craigzaden who was not only a titan of the on-screen Musical, but in many ways made it popular again after years of neglect. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to his creative partner, Neil Meron.- Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 22, 2018
RIP to our friend Craig. He produced Jesus Christ Superstar with us and also produced the Oscars when Common and I sang "Glory" in front of a replica of the Pettus Bridge. A wonderful producer and a lovely man. https://t.co/pFSSSaabhM- John Legend (@johnlegend) August 22, 2018
RIP to this kind man who gave me the opportunity of a lifetime on Smash. I'm forever grateful to him x https://t.co/N978bH48vy- Andy Mientus (@andymientus) August 22, 2018
Stunned. Devastated. I don't even know what to say. Craig was a wonderful man who showed me nothing but kindness and support. Rest In Peace friend. We were lucky to have you in our lives. https://t.co/0AFYwS5YwO- Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) August 22, 2018
This is such an incredible loss. My heart goes out to his family, his friends and all the people who were lucky to be around him. https://t.co/SrmU4idgMf- Colin Donnell (@colindonnell) August 22, 2018
To my friend and mentor Craig Zadan, you have left us much too soon. I thank you for your generosity and passion as a producer, your desire to bring out the best in artists. I will miss you. pic.twitter.com/3rLJc8HH5m- Derek McLane (@derekmclane) August 22, 2018
Incredibly sad. Grew up reading his book "Sondheim & Co." and have more recently appreciated the way he brought musicals to the masses. https://t.co/obC6vk0R3b- Tim Federle (@TimFederle) August 22, 2018
I am devastated by the news of the passing of my dear friend and film, tv & Broadway producer, @craigzadan. My life and career were forever changed by the opportunities he and his producing partner, @neilmeron, provided me over the years. I will miss him, dearly. pic.twitter.com/SoPSZCCrkE- Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) August 22, 2018
Immensely saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Craig Zadan. He was a fantastically talented, visionary producer who brought so much to every project he touched, and had so much more still to give. His loss is deeply felt by all who had the good fortune to know him.- Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 22, 2018
Today, we celebrate the life of Craig Zadan, Oscars producer and dear friend to the Academy. His talent, spirit and dedication to film have inspired us all. pic.twitter.com/X25g8yPb32- The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 22, 2018
He was so kind. I'm very sad we lost Craig Zadan. https://t.co/G6d0qNcb8p- Michael Urie (@michaelurie) August 22, 2018
So deeply shocked & saddened to hear this news . Such a passionate & committed man. Love & blessings to his loved ones . ????@craigzadan https://t.co/Dalpc5v2id- Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) August 22, 2018
They don't make them like this anymore. Such a smart, talented and kind person who'll be hugely missed. https://t.co/IfXPIOgNNa- Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 22, 2018
I'm at a loss for words over the passing of my friend @craigzadan. I was just texting with him... one of the nicest and inspiring people I ever met. RIP, my friend.- Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) August 22, 2018
Wow so sad to hear about Craig Zadan. He had music and dance in his soul. And when people are dancing and singing the world is a better place. RIP Craig and Cut Loose!- Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) August 22, 2018
Omg I can't believe I'm writing this as I'm writing it but all I can say is heaven must be preparing something even greater cuz yet again another one is gone ! #craigzadan was not only... https://t.co/hEaVlUbIQB- Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) August 22, 2018
I just found out that Craig Zadan has passed on. He and his producing partner @neilmeron are responsible for one of the most meaningful professional experiences in my career. They brought... https://t.co/y5PP1LRiQz- Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 22, 2018
I'm absolutely shocked to hear that Craig Zadan has passed away. He dedicated his life to bringing musical theater to the masses and succeeded beyond anyone's wildest dreams. My condolences to his family and his producing partner @neilmeron. https://t.co/aoJk4H7QNe- Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) August 22, 2018
Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of @craigzadan. A wonderful producer and even better friend. Thanks for sharing your art with the world Craig. ??- Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 22, 2018
Rest in peace to Tony Nominee, Producer Craig Zadan https://t.co/DXQIy5XNNF- The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 22, 2018
I am shocked and saddened to hear of Craig Zadan's passing. We collaborated on several projects...and he was always a joy to work with. His kindness and his creativity will surely be missed.- Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 22, 2018
Can't believe we lost @craigzadan. He brought so much to our community and our art form. A beautiful and supportive soul.- Nick Adams (@TheNickAdams) August 22, 2018
Rest In Peace Craig Zadan. I feel honoured to have worked with you. Your creative and artistic spirit will be missed....
A post shared by David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) on Aug 21, 2018 at 6:53pm PDT
We're so sad to hear about the passing of the incredible producer Craig Zadan. We honored Craig at the #GLAADawards in 2012 for accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people through his work. Our love goes out to his partner Elwood Hopkins and his producing partner Neil Meron. pic.twitter.com/OAfaXtOmUX- GLAAD (@glaad) August 22, 2018