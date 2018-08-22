Stage and Screen Stars Honor Craig Zadan on Social Media

Award-winning theatre, television, and film producer Craig Zadan passed away yesterday, August 21. According to a statement made by frequent Zadan collaborator, NBC Chairman, Bob Greenblatt, Zadan died from complications stemming from a recent shoulder replacement surgery.

Along with his producing partner, Neil Meron, Zadan's extensive career included works on the big and small screens, as well as the stage. Most notably, the team has produced NBC's annual live musicals including, The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Their motion picture credits include, the movie musical Hairspray, Footloose and the Oscar-winning Best Picture, Chicago.

Read Zadan's full obituary here.

Take a look back on the career of Zadan and Meron through photos here.

Celebrities of stage and screen have taken to social media to pay tribute to Zadan. Read a selection of the posts below.

I'm stunned and saddened the unexpected passing of Craig Zadan. He's been a friend my entire adult life, championed me to host the Oscars, brought musical theatre back to TV. A wonderful, kind spirit. My sincere condolences to his family and his partner, Elwood. #RIP pic.twitter.com/BWLDmViJar - Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) August 22, 2018

They don't make them like this anymore. Such a smart, talented and kind person who'll be hugely missed. https://t.co/IfXPIOgNNa - Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 22, 2018

I'm at a loss for words over the passing of my friend @craigzadan. I was just texting with him... one of the nicest and inspiring people I ever met. RIP, my friend. - Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) August 22, 2018

Wow so sad to hear about Craig Zadan. He had music and dance in his soul. And when people are dancing and singing the world is a better place. RIP Craig and Cut Loose! - Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) August 22, 2018

Omg I can't believe I'm writing this as I'm writing it but all I can say is heaven must be preparing something even greater cuz yet again another one is gone ! #craigzadan was not only... https://t.co/hEaVlUbIQB - Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) August 22, 2018

I just found out that Craig Zadan has passed on. He and his producing partner @neilmeron are responsible for one of the most meaningful professional experiences in my career. They brought... https://t.co/y5PP1LRiQz - Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 22, 2018

I'm absolutely shocked to hear that Craig Zadan has passed away. He dedicated his life to bringing musical theater to the masses and succeeded beyond anyone's wildest dreams. My condolences to his family and his producing partner @neilmeron. https://t.co/aoJk4H7QNe - Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) August 22, 2018

Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of @craigzadan. A wonderful producer and even better friend. Thanks for sharing your art with the world Craig. ?? - Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 22, 2018

Rest in peace to Tony Nominee, Producer Craig Zadan https://t.co/DXQIy5XNNF - The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 22, 2018

I am shocked and saddened to hear of Craig Zadan's passing. We collaborated on several projects...and he was always a joy to work with. His kindness and his creativity will surely be missed. - Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 22, 2018

Can't believe we lost @craigzadan. He brought so much to our community and our art form. A beautiful and supportive soul. - Nick Adams (@TheNickAdams) August 22, 2018

Rest In Peace Craig Zadan. I feel honoured to have worked with you. Your creative and artistic spirit will be missed.... A post shared by David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) on Aug 21, 2018 at 6:53pm PDT

We're so sad to hear about the passing of the incredible producer Craig Zadan. We honored Craig at the #GLAADawards in 2012 for accelerating acceptance for LGBTQ people through his work. Our love goes out to his partner Elwood Hopkins and his producing partner Neil Meron. pic.twitter.com/OAfaXtOmUX - GLAAD (@glaad) August 22, 2018

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You