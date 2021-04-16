Stage and Screen Star Helen McCrory Passes Away at 52

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen veteran Helen McCrory passed away today after a battle with cancer. She was 52 years old.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," tweeted her husband, Damian Lewis. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so b rightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory's recent theatre work includes Deep Blue Sea, Medea, The Last of the Haussmans, Blood Wedding and The Seagull for the NT; The Late Middle Classes, Old Times, Twelfth Night and Uncle Vanya (Donmar Warehouse); and As You Like It (West End).

Her extensive film and television work includes Peaky Blinders, Skyfall, Hugo, Leaving, A Little Chaos, Penny Dreadful, The Queen, Harry Potter, Street Life (RTS & Monte Carlo Best Actress Awards), Anna Karenina, The Jury and North Square (Critics' Circle Award).