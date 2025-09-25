South Street Seaport Museum to Host Works On Water: A Conversation On Water Art And Maritime Heritage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will hostWorks on Water: A Conversation on Water Art and Maritime Heritage, a free event scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 6:30pm.

Join the Seaport Museum and artists Sarah Cameron Sunde, Carolyn Hall, Clarinda Mac Low, and Nancy Nowaceck, representing Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's Works on Water 2025 Triennial, for an evening conversation exploring the intersections of maritime heritage and contemporary "Water Art." For more information, and to preregister, please visit seaportmuseum.org/works-on-water

As part of the discussion, the artists will highlight Walking the Edge-a citywide project that invites New Yorkers to collectively walk all 520 miles of the city's coastline. Framing walking as a creative act, Walking the Edgeencourages participants of all ages and abilities to experience the waterfront with attention, intention, and renewed perspective.

In collaboration with Works on Water, the Seaport Museum has added three contemporary Water Art pieces on view interspersed throughout the Maritime City exhibition as an intervention and reaction to the Museum's collection. Attendees are invited to view these works beginning at 6pm, before the program starts, or after the conversation until the galleries close at 8pm. The growing genre of Water Art is an environmental art form of the 21st century, exploring themes of access, exploitation, conservation, remediation, and care. Featured artists include Mary Mattingly, Sarah Cameron Sunde, and the Works on Water Art Collective. These works are on loan courtesy of their creators.

A wine reception will follow the program. Preregistration is encouraged. Walk-ups will be accommodated as space allows.