Sierra Boggess, Jelani Remy, Lindsay Pearce, Aaron Lazar, and More Join Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party on May 4
The lineup has been announced for Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party, this Monday, May 4 at 8pm EDT.
Every week, host Caruso invites the viewers to put on their finest pjs and be thrilled by impromptu performances. This coming Monday, Jim's guests will be Broadway stars Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, Phantom of the Opera), Lindsay Pearce (Wicked, "The Glee Project"), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Aaron Lazar (Phantom of the Opera, Light in the Piazza, Les Miserables), Kevin Spiritas ("After Forever," The Boy From Oz), and jazz superstar singer/trumpet player Benny Benack III. The show regularly shines a spotlight on a high school or college student recently shut out of their all-important spring musical or senior showcase due to the pandemic, and this week Max Chlumecky will join the party and get his well-deserved applause.
For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage and across the country with memorable performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.
But these aren't regular times. Since we're all searching for ways to entertain ourselves, Caruso decided it was high time to bring Cast Party to the wonderful world wide web! The past online episodes have included Kristin Chenoweth, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Ty Herndon, Christine Ebersole and David Osmond, among many others. The now-weekly event is produced by Ruby Locknar.
Watch the party live below:
