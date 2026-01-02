Stephen Schwartz Pulls Out of Washington National Opera Gala at Kennedy Center

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

Newsday has reported that Stephen Schwartz, who was previously set to host the Washington National Opera Gala at the Kennedy Center on May 16, is dropping out of the event after President Donald Trump's name was added to the building.

Schwartz stated in an email: "It no longer represents the apolitical place for free artistic expression it was founded to be... There's no way I would set foot in it now."

The Wicked composer went on to say, "Last year, way before the change of Board and name of the Kennedy Center, I was invited by [director] Francesca Zambello to be part of a Washington National Opera event on May 16, 2026... But I've heard nothing about it since February 2025, so I have assumed it's no longer happening. I can't imagine Francesca continuing under the current circumstances. If it is happening, of course I will not be part of it."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the board overseeing Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted on December 18 to rename the venue the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Several performance cancellations have occurred following the renaming decision, including those from dance company Doug Varone and Dancers and the Kennedy Center’s annual Christmas Eve jazz concert. The American College Theatre Festival (ACTF) has also suspended its affiliation with The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after nearly six decades of partnership.

The Kennedy Center Honors drew its smallest audience ever this year. The Donald Trump-hosted ceremony averaged an estimated 3.01 million viewers, a significant drop from the 4.1 million viewers in 2024. The CBS ceremony saw a 26% drop in ratings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.