Following Trump Takeover Kennedy Center Subscription Sales Drop 36%

Subscription sales at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have declined by approximately 36% compared to the same period last year, according to internal figures obtained by The Washington Post. The arts center has generated $2.66 million in revenue from subscriptions for the upcoming season, down from $4.41 million in 2023 - a decrease of about $1.6 million.

The data includes subscriptions to the center’s programming across theater, dance, classical music, and youth performances. An additional $155,243 has been brought in from a new mix-and-match subscription option. These figures reflect the first 10 weeks of sales for the classical season and the first two weeks for other genres.

Former and current Kennedy Center employees, speaking anonymously, say the drop is a direct result of leadership changes that began in February, when President Donald Trump filled the board of trustees with allies and was appointed chair. Richard Grenell, a former diplomat and Trump administration official, was named president of the institution, and Donna Arduin Kauranen became chief financial officer.

In March, Arduin stated in an internal staff email that the center was facing an operating deficit of more than $100 million. In May, Grenell publicly accused the previous leadership of including “$26 million in phantom revenue” in its recent budgets. Former president Deborah Rutter and former chair David Rubenstein have denied these accusations, referencing independent audits of the center’s finances.

Theater subscriptions have seen the sharpest decline. Through the first two weeks of the campaign, the center sold 371 theater subscriptions totaling $224,059, down from $1.2 million from 1,771 subscriptions last year - an 82% drop.

Dance and ballet subscriptions are down 57%, generating $139,434 from 213 sales, compared to $321,007 from 521 subscriptions in 2023. Revenue from performances aimed at young audiences is down 85%, with just 69 subscriptions sold this year, compared to 627 last year.

The classical music segment has also declined, though at a slower rate. Subscriptions for the Washington National Opera brought in $1.07 million across 1,782 subscriptions, compared to $1.26 million from 2,107 last year - a 15% drop. National Symphony Orchestra subscriptions are down 22%, generating $1.16 million from 2,458 subscriptions, compared to $1.49 million from 1,294 in 2023. Subscriptions for the Fortas Chamber Music season dropped 25%, falling from $72,266 to $54,266.

A Kennedy Center marketing spokesperson said that this year’s subscription campaign started later than last year’s and that many promotional materials - such as season brochures - had yet to reach households. “Our renewal campaign is just kicking off,” said Kim Cooper, the institution’s senior vice president of marketing. “Patrons wait for our new season brochures and renewal campaigns to take action.”

Cooper also highlighted the center’s new mix-and-match option, which has sold 527 subscriptions. “For the first time ever in Kennedy Center history, we launched a brand-new option that lets subscribers mix and match genres within a single subscription,” she said.

Some former employees say the downturn is not due to slow marketing rollout but a result of audience backlash. Since Trump’s appointment, several high-profile productions - including a planned engagement of Hamilton - have been canceled. Others note that the Kennedy Center’s next theater season includes fewer total performance weeks than this year, and competitors like Broadway at the National are offering more robust Broadway touring seasons.

In response to reporting about the subscription numbers, the Kennedy Center released a statement, calling the numbers 'fake news' - teasing additional future announcements including the return of 'Broadway Center Stage.'

Here’s our response to the fake news: pic.twitter.com/3DSfTByY9C — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) June 3, 2025