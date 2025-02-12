Trump Assumes Chairmanship of Kennedy Center, Rutter Departs as President

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



President Trump has been elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center. This change came into effect on Wednesday afternoon, following a vote that marked a significant shift in the governance of one of the nation's premier cultural institutions.

Trump's election to the chairmanship was anticipated after he openly declared his intentions on Truth Social to overhaul the Kennedy Center, placing himself at the forefront of this change. The decision coincides with the departure of Deborah Rutter, who announced her resignation in a staff meeting shortly after the vote. Rutter was set to step down from the role at the end of 2025 previously.

The reconstitution of the board reflects a clear imprint of Trump's influence, as all current members are his appointees. This transition saw the dismissal of several board members appointed by former President Biden, including notables like Karine Jean-Pierre and musician Jon Batiste. The ousted members were relegated to emeritus status, a move that has stirred discussions about the future direction of the center.

During a press conference on Monday, Trump criticized the center's recent productions, particularly deriding what he described as "woke" content. He has not visited the center himself but cited reports and plans to redirect the programming to align with his vision.

Amid these dramatic changes, the Kennedy Center, which hosts over 2,000 shows annually and draws millions of visitors, is facing a potential shift in its cultural offerings. Trump's leadership is expected to influence not only the performances staged but also the overarching principles that have governed the institution.

Rutter's departure marks the end of a significant era for the Kennedy Center. Appointed in 2014, she has been instrumental in numerous expansions and initiatives that broadened the center's scope and accessibility. Her planned departure in 2025 was accelerated by actions taken by the White House.