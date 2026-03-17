GIANT Will Host Playwrights' Night On Broadway

Giant, starring two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner, will host Playwrights’ Night On Broadway this evening, March 17, at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street). This special performance will bring together 75 New York-based playwrights, ranging from emerging to established, to celebrate bold original work on Broadway.

The producers have partnered with New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Dramatists Guild of America, the Dramatists Guild Foundation and the Royal Court to cultivate community and conversation surrounding this landmark Broadway production.

“I wrote Giant on spec, in my kitchen, not knowing if I was a playwright at all," said playwright Mark Rosenblatt. “The belief of a brilliant director in my idea got me started and the support and generosity of other playwrights - friends who read and fed back and drove me forward. That sense of community was everything. Without them I wouldn’t have got to premiere it at the Royal Court - the ultimate community for international new writing - and I wouldn’t be here today in this dreamiest of moments on Broadway. I’m so honoured to be able to share my journey with a yet wider community of brilliant, visionary writers here in this great city.”

Giant is now in performances on Broadway with the official opening night set for Monday, March 23. Giant will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

About Giant

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, Giant tells the story of author Roald Dahl and the true scandal that shook his legacy.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner and written by Olivier Award winner Mark Rosenblatt, Giant

stars two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow, Aya Cash, two-time Olivier Award winner Elliot Levey, two-time Olivier Award nominee Rachael Stirling, Stella Everett, David Manis. The company also includes understudies Geoffrey Cantor, Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley, and Paul O'Brien.