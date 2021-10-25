Review Roundup: HADESTOWN Tour Kicks Off; What Are The Critics Saying?

Hadestown officially opened its North American Tour on Friday, October 15, at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Kicking off at the Peace Center in Greenville, SC, the tour will visit over 30 cities in its first year, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, with more to be announced shortly.

The North American Tour of Hadestown stars Drama Desk Award® nominee Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Olivier Award® nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades.

The Fates are played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. The Workers Chorus features Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra, and Jamari Johnson Williams. The swings for the touring production include Kimberly Immanuel, Alex Lugo, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Nathan Salstone.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Peace Center - Greenville, SC

Neil Shurley, BroadwayWorld: There's a reason these myths have survived for so long, and while HADESTOWN is beautiful to look at and inspiring to hear, undergirding the entire production are lessons and parables that continue to resonate in our own time. We all struggle with belief, both in ourselves and others. We all feel the compulsion to give in to our baser instincts. And most disturbingly, we still contend with forces of greed and exploitation and trickery and manipulation on both an individual and societal level. HADESTOWN drags these issues into the light, offering no answers, but reminding us how much truth can be found in a story.

Sandy Staggs, Carolina Curtain Call: But for this critic it was Marable's night. Always stunning and brilliant in every scene whether adviser to the king of the Underworld of purveyor of earthly desires such as liquor, love and song. In a register and style somewhere between Billie Holiday and Diana Ross, Marable delivers and then some as this manic, less-than-sober high-octane chanteuse in "Livin' It Up on Top" where she shares the spotlight with trombonist (Audrey Ochoa) in one of several incredible energetic solos written for this instrument in the score. Then, she thoroughly seduces us in the act two opener in the jazziest song of all, "Our Lady of the Wonderworld."

Kennedy Center - Washington, DC

Timothy Treanor, BroadwayWorld: Even though ancient myths set the broad outlines of this story, Mitchell wisely lets events flow from character. This necessarily requires characters of great complexity, and by and large the cast - particularly Morrow as Hades, Marable as Persephone, and Green as Eurydice - carry it off. Morrow, whose musical basso profundo is the polar opposite of Barasch's high tenor, could have made Hades a cartoon villain, but does not. Patrick Page, who originated the role on Broadway, opined that Hades was primarily a husband, whose great fear was that without his money and power he would lose Persephone. Morrow manages to edge that anxiety into the character of Hades, who is otherwise an icon of arrogance and power.

Peter Marks, The Washington Post: "Hadestown" reclaims the Opera House for musical theater in a show with a dreamy, New Orleans beat, a stylishly stylized directorial concept and some thinness of characters: The musical, which had its official Washington opening Friday, is a bluesy, snazzy-looking tribute to the enduring power of ancient tales. It's a dazzling diversion rather than a great musical, the difference residing in its underwhelming assault on the gut. You come away from composer-lyricist Anaïs Mitchell's handiwork with admiration for the melodies and the movement, even if you're emotionally underserved.

Sophia Howes, DC Metro: There are many utterly delightful sequences. The fabulous Kimberly Marable, from the Broadway cast, has two knockout numbers, "Livin' It Up on Top" with Hermes, Orpheus, and the Company, and "Our Lady of the Underground" on her own at the beginning of Act II. The Fates, Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne, are a terrific song and dance team who seem to follow Green's Eurydice everywhere. Kevyn Morrow as Hades tempts Eurydice to join him in hell with "Hey, Little Songbird." His reunion with Marable's Persephone is expertly played, although she does seem to forgive him rather quickly for whatever he was up to with Eurydice.