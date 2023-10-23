Photos: First Look at All New Photos From the North American Tour of HADESTOWN

The tour is currently set to run through May 2024.

Oct. 23, 2023

New production photos have been released of the Hadestown North American Tour, which has dates confirmed through May 2024.

Check out the photos below!

The North American touring production of Hadestown currently stars Amaya Braganza as Eurydice, Lana Gordon as Persephone, Will Mann as Hermes, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades and J. Antonio Rodriguez as Orpheus.

The Fates are played by Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson, and Hannah Schreer. The Workers Chorus features Seven Askew, Jamal Lee Harris, Courtney Lauster, Daniel Tracht, and Raquel Williams. Swings for the tour include Ian Coulter-Buford, KC Dela Cruz, Colin LeMoine and Cecilia Trippiedi.

The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the Tony and Grammy Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. The creative team also features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award winner and three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Whitley Theatrical (casting). Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson




