Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HADESTOWN at Keller Auditorium

Review: HADESTOWN at Keller Auditorium

The national tour of this Tony- and Grammy-winning musical runs in Portland through July 24.

Portland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

What will it take to make the world a better place? And, just because we've failed before, does that mean we should stop trying? HADESTOWN, Anaïs Mitchell's terrific Tony- and Grammy-winning musical now on national tour, urges us to believe that if we can imagine a better world, we can create one...even if the odds - and the gods - are against us.

HADESTOWN juxtaposes two myths from classical Greek mythology - the myth of Hades and Persephone and the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice - into a modern allegory about capitalist exploitation and climate change. It's not as heavy as it sounds.

In the musical, Eurydice is a young woman who is already world-weary when she meets Orpheus, a dreamer and musician. They fall in love, and he helps her see the world's beauty again, but the harsh realities of life intervene. Times are hard because winter is lasting longer each year. Orpheus is working on a song that will bring about spring, but he becomes so focused on it that he fails to see what's right in front of him. While out looking for provisions, Eurydice gets caught by a storm. She calls to Orpheus, but he doesn't hear her and she dies. So, he travels to the Underworld to save her.

But things in the Underworld aren't going so well. Hades and Persephone, the king and queen, have fallen out of love - now, Persephone drinks too much and Hades has succumbed to the temptations of power and greed. Basically, it's bad times for everyone - can idealistic young Orpheus and his song put everything right again?

Despite the heavy-sounding material, the show is a blast. The visual spectacle is gorgeous, the dancing is fantastic, and Mitchell's score is a high-energy blend of jazz, folk, blues, and choral styles, anchored by the best trombone part ever written for a musical.

The big story on Broadway this year has been the previously underappreciated roles of understudies. That is also true of this production. On opening night, there were several understudies in the cast, including J. Antonio Rodriguez, who stepped into the role of Orpheus. Rodriguez's falsetto (which gets a lot of work in the show) is just as rich as his full voice, and he finds the perfect balance between head-in-the-clouds optimism and real-world courage and determination. I saw the Broadway production, and Rodriguez's performance was better than the original IMO.

Kevyn Morrow also gave a standout performance as Hades - the right blend of terrifying and charming, with a seductive bass voice that both chills and thrills. As did the Fates - Cecilia Trippiedi (understudy), Bex Odorisio, and Alex Lugo (also an understudy) - who deliciously taunt and tantalize humans and gods alike.

HADESTOWN runs at Keller Auditorium through July 24. It's a must-see for any musical lover. More details and tickets here.

Photo credit: T. Charles Erickson



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Portland Stories

From This Author - Krista Garver


Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble
July 1, 2022

Funny, poignant, weird – Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble’s new take on THE CHERRY ORCHARD, translated by Štĕpán Šimek, is a vehicle to showcase what both Chekhov and PETE do best.
Review: KISSING THE WITCH at Corrib Theatre
June 21, 2022

Corrib’s production, directed by Tracy Cameron Francis, uses movement and visual effects to bring the magical, mystical nature of fairy tales to the forefront, while also reinforcing that these are real people dealing with real issues.
Review: RENT at Portland Center Stage
June 16, 2022

Director Chip Miller delivers a vibrant and touching production of musical theatre's most iconic shows.
BWW Review: BELLA: AN AMERICAN TALL TALE at Portland Playhouse
May 20, 2022

Kirsten Childs’ 2016 musical, now running at Portland Playhouse, offers a new take on American folklore, featuring a new tall tale hero: Bella Patterson, “a woman of mythic proportions and heroic appeal.”
BWW Review: APPROPRIATE at Profile Theatre
May 16, 2022

APPROPRIATE is Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ genre-upending take on the great American family drama.