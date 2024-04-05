Review: The Train to Pain Rolls Through Indy: HADESTOWN at Clowes Memorial Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s a daring feat to remake a Greek myth, give it a modern twist, and stage it as a full Broadway musical, but HADESTOWN handles all of those challenges with grace. It is a visually stunning and musically seamless experience that draws you into the depths of hell. But makes you like it. You’ll find yourself taken in by this classic love story set to tunes with jazz, folk, and gospel riffs.

Celeste:

It’s hard to not have preconceived notions of a stage production when you’re already familiar with the underlying story. I had a passing familiarity with the stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, so I came in essentially knowing the ending. It can take the “oomph” out of the emotional impact. I was completely wrong. HADESTOWN is a brilliant reimagining of the two myths.

One of my favorite elements of the production was the way that it played with the idea of a Greek chorus who guides you through the story. The Workers Chorus, led by Hermes (Will Mann), and the on-stage orchestra made the experience immersive and compelling. It was a jazz club on steroids with a unifying plot all held together by these musical experts.

It’s also hard to turn a classic something into a modern something without it feeling contrived or heavy-handed, but HADESTOWN hit hard with social-political commentary on capitalism and environmentalism and even broad concepts like the idea of true freedom. I wasn’t expecting it to be such a think piece about modern development and how we’re leaving behind poetry and natural beauty with our never-ending compulsion to build, work, and advance.

I also had a soft spot for the Fates (Lizzie Markson, Hannah Schreer, and KC Dela Cruz) and their incredibly tight harmonies. It was like I was watching the sinister version of The Andrews Sisters singing everyone to hell. They hit your ears with a wall of sound to make it clear you can’t escape your destiny or reroute your path. They made a perfect contrast to Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades with his velvety, sultry sound. He was the quintessential seductive villain with a glimmer of heart.

Hell wouldn’t sell without some humor, and that was amply provided by Lana Gordon as Persephone. She was the devilish diva we all craved, and she knew it. There was no doubt that she was commanding that whole stage and every audience member with her nuanced vocal deliveries and physical antics. The best part of her performance was how she made everything look so casual, natural, and aloof when it had to have taken hours of work to perfect.

Dylan:

Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning musical, has continued to enchant audiences with its unique blend of myth, music, and storytelling. Recently, a performance at Clowes Memorial Hall offered a glimpse into this underworld tale, showcasing both the production's prowess and the talent of its cast.

From a production standpoint, Hadestown is a marvel. The set design transports viewers to a gritty, industrial underworld, juxtaposing the warmth of hope against the coldness of despair. Lighting and sound effects further enhance the atmosphere, immersing the audience in the eerie depths of the tale. The choreography is dynamic and evocative, adding layers of emotion to every scene.

Central to the success of any production of Hadestown is the actor portraying the formidable Hades, ruler of the underworld. In this particular performance, Hades (Matthew Patrick Quinn) brought a commanding presence to the role. His deep, resonant voice filled the auditorium, conveying both Hades' power and his vulnerability. [Actor's Name] skillfully navigated the complexities of the character, eliciting both fear and sympathy from the audience.

However, while Quinn's performance was undoubtedly impressive, the overall cast deserves recognition for their contributions to the production. Each member brought energy and passion to their respective roles, creating a cohesive ensemble that kept the audience engaged from start to finish.

While Hadestown may not be everyone's cup of tea, its innovative approach to storytelling and its unforgettable music make it a must-see for theater enthusiasts. Whether you're drawn to its mythological roots or simply appreciate a well-crafted musical, Hadestown offers an experience that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

Are you ready to board the train to HADESTOWN? The Fates are calling, but only a few tickets remain. HADESTOWN is at Clowes Memorial Hall from now until April 7th, so don’t miss your chance to see this award-winning and visually stunning masterpiece.