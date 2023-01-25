Review: HADESTOWN at The Overture

Much like the rest of this year's season at The Overture Center, I was really looking forward to Hadestown, and there were many aspects I enjoyed. The New Orleans type jazzy feel of the entire show was immersive and incredible! The set was marvelous, as were the lighting arrangements. Bravo to Rachel Hauck on Scenic Design and to Bradley King for Lighting Design. Having the band on stage helped set the mood and added to the entire experience. Notably, it was a joy to watch Michiko Egger playing guitar with genuine joy and listening to Claire Armenante play violin filled me with a longing for Louisiana like nothing I have felt before.

We are told in the opening song, "Road to Hell", that this is "an old song" a "sad song" and it is. For those of you not in the know, as was I, this is the story of Orpheus and Eurydice and their trials in the underworld. A very old story indeed.

Anais Mitchell is a fantastic composer, but not a great lyricist, the songs become repetitive and uninteresting after the first few. The action helps to make up for this flaw, but only barely.

Hermes (Nathan Lee Graham) begins the show by actually introducing the characters, setting the stage for how the rest of the show will go. Hermes will not only narrate the things behind the scenes, but also narrates the action on stage, along with what motivates that action.

Eurydice (Hannah Whitley) is a poor hungry girl, alone in the world. She expresses this through song with a most incredible voice. She is amazing, and a joy to watch. And after her opening song, "Any Way the Wind Blows", the story begins to fall apart. We are introduced to Orpheus (Chibueze Ihuoma) as he entices his love to "Come Home with Me". It is at this point I wanted romance, I longed for some conflict and resolution, I looked for the passion between the two. It wasn't there, instead they were simply married.

Fast forward to the Underworld where Hades (Mathew Patrick Quinn) is gathering his bride Persephone (Brit West) from a reprieve topside bringing about an early darkness and winter. This is yet another relationship we never see develop, they are at odds, but we are unsure why, and when they eventually reconcile, it is a passionless affair leaving us confused as to what they ever saw in each other.

Hades may have been told to play it "cool" but it read as bored to the audience. I expected the king of the underworld to at minimum have some stage presence, alas, another expectation dashed. He moved around the stage without purpose and gave no reason to fear or respect him.

Persephone may have been told to play her character "wild" but it came off as crazy or drunk most of the time. I wanted to like her and feel for her plight, but I never knew what that plight was.

Orpheus, the bard, had an amazing falsetto, but was often not understandable as he sang, leaving me wondering if I had missed some important piece of the story.

Lastly Hermes was unable to command the stage as he should have, leaving his Fosse-esque moves flat and unimpressive. Jazz hands don't work if you're not selling it.

I felt the book (Script) was weak and having the narrator tell us everything that was happening was simply lazy. I was left not really caring about any of the characters, or what happened to them. Neither their relationships with each other, nor the characters themselves, were well developed.

The dancing was well choreographed, although, many numbers were very similar, presumably noting the tedium of the underworld. The use of the rotating stage was well executed, and the overall energy was high. In the end, although disappointed by the book and lack of passion between the two main couples, I was glad to have seen it.

