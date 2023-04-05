Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Broadway's HADESTOWN Takes The Stage At Hershey Theatre

Love can take us through Hell and back.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Hadestown is a new spin on an old story. It fuses Greek mythology with ragtime and jazz to present a cavalcade of lush melodies and beautiful voices. Nathan Lee Graham is a master performer as Hermes who narrates the story and provides background details as needed. He is akin to a benevolent version of Pippin's Leading Player.

Chibueze Ihuoma stars as Orpheus, the poor young musician who would go literally go through Hell to be with the love of his life. Ihuoma's voice soars through many of his beautiful ballads, a distinct pleasure to take in.

Conversely, Matthew Patrick Quinn turns the bass up to 11 with his spin on Hades, the ruler of the underworld. Quinn's rumbles and bellows his songs with great power and fierceness. I hope he auditions for the next round of Tony the Tiger commercials.

The music of Hadestown is mesmerizing and memorable. I already put the soundtrack on my Spotify playlist. Placing the orchestra directly on stage enhances the melodic experience for the audience. The score is, by far, the best aspect of the show.

Set and costumes are somewhat abstract and unremarkable. The story is told mostly through song, and relies a little too much on telling rather than showing (especially when trying to convince us of the leads' love for one another).

Hadestown is a popular, but unconventional show. It really wasn't for me, but that is more a matter of personal taste rather than a reflection of the quality of the show or performers. Based on the attendance at the Hershey Theater, it continues to have quite a following.




