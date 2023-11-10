Review: Wait for Your Turn to See HADESTOWN in Vancouver, It'll Be Worth Your While

HADESTOWN, the multiple Tony Award winning Broadway musical finally made its way to Vancouver this week. Asserting its dominance amongst the rest of the theatre scene in the city, Hadestown presented a tragic, thought-provoking love story that sparked the attention of audiences near and far.

Echoing the story of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the musical puts a contemporary twist on the sad tale and emerges as a modern-day epic. The incredibly talented Anaïs Mitchell wrote the music, lyrics, and book, creating a work aimed to blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy. Enchanting audiences with a trip down into the underworld, Mitchell sets this up with songs that tell stories and evoke passionate feelings contributing to the overall musical experience. Hadestown is a show that weaves together pieces from several aspects of life (whether you realize it or not) and promises a deep connection from start to finish that lingers in your thoughts long after the actors have left the stage.

Photo: Lana Gordon and company in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

In a post-apocalyptic setting, the musical follows the love story between Orpheus and Eurydice. When Eurydice is led into the depths of the underworld (Hadestown) by the enigmatic Hades, Orpheus embarks on a journey to rescue her from a life of despair down there. Hadestown emphasizes the themes of love and sacrifice while highlighting the struggles that one can feel when societal forces and individual desperation prevail. Although powerful and expressive, the show leans towards the more complicated side of the stage musical spectrum that might favor the attention of more mature audiences.

Photo: J. Antonio Rodriguez, Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson, and Hannah Schreer in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

The musical is very intimate, starting and finishing on a more casual note with the actors entering and exiting all at once with no flashy intros or ending sequences. The staging resembles that of Hamilton with a main stage that remains stable throughout the entire show with changes in scenic design and lighting here and there to change the atmosphere as the show progresses. Rachel Hauck (scenic design) and Bradley King (lighting design) were the brains behind these aspects of the musical.

The music of Hadestown drew inspiration from jazz and blues combined with folk elements and swing. The tapestry of sound created in part by the incredibly talented orchestra (on stage with the actors), captured the moments of love, loss, and resilience throughout the show. Anaïs Mitchell wove together the most beautiful lyrics complementing the narrative that really shaped the emotional landscape of the musical. The noticable fan favorite songs were those taking place at the upbeat or high points of the show such as “Livin It Up On Top” and “Wait For Me.” The songs of Hadestown were integral to the overall nature of the musical and contributed to the musical’s unique qualities amongst others.

Photo: From top left clockwise: Matthew Patrick Quinn, Lana Gordon, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Will Mann, Amaya Braganza, and company in the Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

HADESTOWN delivered an authentic and complex theatre experience made possible by the incredible cast of actors that brought every aspect of the show to life. More specifically, this cast of Hadestown particularly excelled in the moments of passion and conflict. As individuals every actor gave a great performance with their vocals and dedication to their character. Although they gave a great performance overall, the leads Amaya Braganza as Eurydice and J. Antonio Rodriguez as Orpheus did not possess as much chemistry as I would have liked from their characters. I think this slight lack of chemistry drew me away from their more intimate moments, but kept me afloat enough to feel the sacrifices made by their characters throughout the story. Despite this one small aspect of their performance, both Braganza and Rodriguez did not disappoint with their performance as individuals. Both vocally strong and equally passionate on stage, they definitely had the talent and drive to play their parts well.

Photo: J. Antonio Rodriguez and Amaya Braganza in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

On the other hand, what was missing from one aspect of the show was made up in other areas, especially by Lana Gordon as Persephone and Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades. Previously playing Persephone in the Broadway production of the show, Gordon was an obvious stand out from the beginning. Her spunk and distinctive flair set her apart from others, letting her shine in her role. Her counterpart, Quinn (as Hades) had an opposite aura, exuding a very strong, confident, and scary demeanor. His unwavering commitment to maintaining order in Hadestown was felt by the way he both carried himself on stage and sung his parts. Despite being completely opposite from one another, they were surprisingly believable and fun-to-watch together as their romance was rekindled at a point in the musical with the help of a song. Watching Gordon as Persephone unlock a softer side of Quinn as Hades and seeing them reconnect with one another was very believable. This aspect showed how complex relationships could be and how many layers people could possess.

Photo: Matthew Patrick Quinn, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Lana Gordon in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

HADESTOWN was a musical that seamlessly blended the complexities of a story from Greek mythology and modern day society. Experiencing each character’s triumphs and tribulations through transformative songs and acting is a production that truly extends beyond the confines of a normal theatre experience.

HADESTOWN presented by Broadway Across Canada is playing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC from November 7 - 12, 2023. For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Will Mann, Amaya Braganza, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Company in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson