Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Review: Wait for Your Turn to See HADESTOWN in Vancouver, It'll Be Worth Your While

A tragic love story with ties to Greek mythology meets the modern stage musical scene

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Taylor Swift Adds New 'Eras Tour' Dates In Canada Photo 3 Taylor Swift Adds New 'Eras Tour' Dates In Canada
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Add 22 Stadium Shows to World Tour Photo 4 Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Add 22 Shows to World Tour

Hadestown Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Hadestown

HADESTOWN, the multiple Tony Award winning Broadway musical finally made its way to Vancouver this week. Asserting its dominance amongst the rest of the theatre scene in the city, Hadestown presented a tragic, thought-provoking love story that sparked the attention of audiences near and far. 

Echoing the story of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the musical puts a contemporary twist on the sad tale and emerges as a modern-day epic. The incredibly talented Anaïs Mitchell wrote the music, lyrics, and book, creating a work aimed to blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy. Enchanting audiences with a trip down into the underworld, Mitchell sets this up with songs that tell stories and evoke passionate feelings contributing to the overall musical experience. Hadestown is a show that weaves together pieces from several aspects of life (whether you realize it or not) and promises a deep connection from start to finish that lingers in your thoughts long after the actors have left the stage. 

Hadestown

Photo: Lana Gordon and company in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

In a post-apocalyptic setting, the musical follows the love story between Orpheus and Eurydice. When Eurydice is led into the depths of the underworld (Hadestown) by the enigmatic Hades, Orpheus embarks on a journey to rescue her from a life of despair down there. Hadestown emphasizes the themes of love and sacrifice while highlighting the struggles that one can feel when societal forces and individual desperation prevail. Although powerful and expressive, the show leans towards the more complicated side of the stage musical spectrum that might favor the attention of more mature audiences. 

Hadestown

Photo: J. Antonio Rodriguez, Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson, and Hannah Schreer in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

The musical is very intimate, starting and finishing on a more casual note with the actors entering and exiting  all at once with no flashy intros or ending sequences. The staging resembles that of Hamilton with a main stage that remains stable throughout the entire show with changes in scenic design and lighting here and there to change the atmosphere as the show progresses. Rachel Hauck (scenic design) and Bradley King (lighting design) were the brains behind these aspects of the musical. 

The music of Hadestown drew inspiration from jazz and blues combined with folk elements and swing. The tapestry of sound created in part by the incredibly talented orchestra (on stage with the actors), captured the moments of love, loss, and resilience throughout the show. Anaïs Mitchell wove together the most beautiful lyrics complementing the narrative that really shaped the emotional landscape of the musical. The noticable fan favorite songs were those taking place at the upbeat or high points of the show such as “Livin It Up On Top” and “Wait For Me.” The songs of Hadestown were integral to the overall nature of the musical and contributed to the musical’s unique qualities amongst others. 

Hadestown

Photo: From top left clockwise: Matthew Patrick Quinn, Lana Gordon, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Will Mann, Amaya Braganza, and company in the Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

HADESTOWN delivered an authentic and complex theatre experience made possible by the incredible cast of actors that brought every aspect of the show to life. More specifically, this cast of Hadestown particularly excelled in the moments of passion and conflict. As individuals every actor gave a great performance with their vocals and dedication to their character. Although they gave a great performance overall, the leads Amaya Braganza as Eurydice and J. Antonio Rodriguez as Orpheus did not possess as much chemistry as I would have liked from their characters. I think this slight lack of chemistry drew me away from their more intimate moments, but kept me afloat enough to feel the sacrifices made by their characters throughout the story. Despite this one small aspect of their performance, both Braganza and Rodriguez did not disappoint with their performance as individuals. Both vocally strong and equally passionate on stage, they definitely had the talent and drive to play their parts well. 

Hadestown

Photo: J. Antonio Rodriguez and Amaya Braganza in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

On the other hand, what was missing from one aspect of the show was made up in other areas, especially by Lana Gordon as Persephone and Matthew Patrick Quinn as Hades. Previously playing Persephone in the Broadway production of the show, Gordon was an obvious stand out from the beginning. Her spunk and distinctive flair set her apart from others, letting her shine in her role. Her counterpart, Quinn (as Hades) had an opposite aura, exuding a very strong, confident, and scary demeanor. His unwavering commitment to maintaining order in Hadestown was felt by the way he both carried himself on stage and sung his parts. Despite being completely opposite from one another, they were surprisingly believable and fun-to-watch together as their romance was rekindled at a point in the musical with the help of a song. Watching Gordon as Persephone unlock a softer side of Quinn as Hades and seeing them reconnect with one another was very believable. This aspect showed how complex relationships could be and how many layers people could possess. 

Hadestown

Photo: Matthew Patrick Quinn, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Lana Gordon in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson

HADESTOWN was a musical that seamlessly blended the complexities of a story from Greek mythology and modern day society. Experiencing each character’s triumphs and tribulations through transformative songs and acting is a production that truly extends beyond the confines of a normal theatre experience.  

HADESTOWN presented by Broadway Across Canada is playing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC from November 7 - 12, 2023. For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit the link below. 

Top Photo: Will Mann, Amaya Braganza, J. Antonio Rodriguez, and Company in Hadestown North American Tour 2023. Photo by T Charles Erickson





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN

Hadestown welcomed new stars! Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer joined the cast as Persephone, Hades and Eurydice respectively. Check out a first look at the trio in action in this video!

2
Photos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Photo
Photos & Video: HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the cast of HADESTOWN in Washington DC. Explore photos and video footage of the acclaimed Broadway musical, as it is formally added to the Library of Congress Collection.

3
HADESTOWN Broadway Cast to Perform at Library of Congress Photo
HADESTOWN Broadway Cast to Perform at Library of Congress

Hadestown will be formally added into the Library of Congress collections in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, October 17.

4
Jordan Fisher Will Take Over as Orpheus in HADESTOWN on Broadway Photo
Jordan Fisher Will Take Over as 'Orpheus' in HADESTOWN on Broadway

Jordan Fisher, who most recently starred as 'Anthony' in the current revival of Sweeney Todd, will take over the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hadestown World We Dream About Flask Hadestown World We Dream About Flask
Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin
Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug Hadestown Anybody Want a Drink? Mug
Hadestown Decal Sticker Page Hadestown Decal Sticker Page

From This Author - Alyson Eng

Alyson Eng is a General and Cardiac Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. She is a graduate from the sonography program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a graduate from the ... Alyson Eng">(read more about this author)

Review: Wait for Your Turn to See HADESTOWN in Vancouver, It'll Be Worth Your WhileReview: Wait for Your Turn to See HADESTOWN in Vancouver, It'll Be Worth Your While
Preview: DISNEY ON ICE presents FROZEN & ENCANTO in Vancouver!Preview: DISNEY ON ICE presents FROZEN & ENCANTO in Vancouver!
Interview: Kim Sejeong Unlocks the Secrets Behind her New Album and 1st Concert Tour!Interview: Kim Sejeong Unlocks the Secrets Behind her New Album and 1st Concert Tour!
Interview: cignature Gives us a Taste of the Summer With Their Latest EP and Speaks About Their Growth as a Group!Interview: cignature Gives us a Taste of the Summer With Their Latest EP and Speaks About Their Growth as a Group!

Videos

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Vancouver Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (1/23-1/28)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Vancouver Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (4/02-4/07)
La Probabilité du Néant in Vancouver La Probabilité du Néant
Scotiabank Dance Centre (12/07-12/09)VIDEOS
DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season in Vancouver DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season
DanceHouse (7/01-5/30)
Carousel Theatre for Young People presents Snow White in Vancouver Carousel Theatre for Young People presents Snow White
Carousel Theatre for Young People presents Snow White (11/29-12/31)
Early Music Vancouver (EMV) and the Vancouver Chamber Choir present Handel’s Messiah in Vancouver Early Music Vancouver (EMV) and the Vancouver Chamber Choir present Handel’s Messiah
Early Music Vancouver (12/08-12/08)
Mixed Nuts in Vancouver Mixed Nuts
Vancouver Playhouse (12/15-12/17)
Frozen in Vancouver Frozen
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (7/09-7/21)
Christmas Presence in Vancouver Christmas Presence
Pacific Theatre (12/10-12/19)
O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy in Vancouver O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
Massey Theatre (11/28-11/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You