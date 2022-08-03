Review: HADESTOWN at the Eccles Theater Sweeps You Away

The national tour of HADESTOWN at the Eccles Theater sweeps you away with its luminous and evocative storytelling.

HADESTOWN (music, lyrics, and book by Anais Mitchell), which won seven Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical and Best Score, retells the legendary Greek tale of lovers Orpheus and Euridyce. When Hades lures Euridyce to the Underworld, Orpheus must muster all his passion and strength to follow her to the depths of hell and guide her back home.

The original Broadway cast has left an indelible mark with shoes that are difficult to fill, but this talented touring cast is reinventing their roles with fervor and force, creating their own unique impressions.

These include the Tony winning Levi Kreis as Hermes (Jerry Lee Lewis in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET), the Olivier nominated Kevyn Morrow as Hades (Coalhouse Walker in RAGTIME), Kimberly Marable as Persephone, Chibueze Ihuoma as Orpheus, and Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice.

HADESTOWN is a show so distinctive it really must be experienced to be understood. It is a simple myth told through a complex score of folk, jazz, and Cajun music. It constantly breaks the fourth wall, and yet it often completely immerses you in the unfolding events and their impact on the characters' relationships. On the one hand, it plays out on a humble unit set, but on the other, it wholly transports you to another world through masterful staging and breathtaking application of light and shadow.

Visionary director Rachel Chavkin (Tony win) has assembled a brilliant creative team, including choreographer David Neumann (Tony nomination), lighting designer Bradley King (Tony win), scenic designer Rachel Hauk (Tony win), costume designer Michael Krass (Tony nomination), and sound designers Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Tony win).

Deservedly a phenomenon of modern theatre, a trip down to HADESTOWN is one that will surely linger with you for long after.

HADESTOWN plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 7, 2022. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: The cast of HADESTOWN. Photo by T. Charles Erickson.