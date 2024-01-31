Review: HADESTOWN at Van Wezel, A Mesmerizing Journey through Myth and Music

I have seen over 90 shows either on Broadway or as part of a Broadway Tour. I have a database where I have ranked them in order that I like the show. Obviously with 90 shows to get in the top ten is quite a feat. I would see a show in my top 10 ANY time I could. Now to make it in the top 5, well that has to be a show beyond compare. Hadestown is one such show!

Prior to this experience, I had seen Hadestown 3 times on Broadway, including just last month. This however, was my first Broadway Tour and I must say this production at the Van Wezel did not disappoint.

Hadestown, is a captivating musical that is a masterful blend of storytelling, music, and performance. With an innovative reimagining of Greek mythology and a musical score that transcends genres, this production is a testament to the boundless creativity and sheer brilliance of its creators. Hadestown offers a mesmerizing journey into the underworld, weaving together a complex narrative that delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and the human condition.



Written by Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown, takes its inspiration from the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the story revolves around Orpheus, a talented poet and musician, and his beloved Eurydice. As their love blossoms, the land is in a perpetual state of darkness and despair under the rule of Hades, the god of the underworld. Eurydice, desperate for a better life, is lured by Hades to the depths of the underworld, and Orpheus, who has fallen hoplessly in love with her, embarks on a daring mission to rescue her.



Hadestown's true brilliance lies in its musicality and the exceptional talent of the cast. The score, composed by Anaïs Mitchell, is a fusion of folk, jazz, blues, and even hints of Americana, creating a unique and immersive experience. Each song is a gem, expertly crafted to showcase the emotions and motivations of the characters.



The cast's vocal performances are nothing short of extraordinary. J. Antonio Rodriguez, as Orpheus, delivers a stunning portrayal of a dreamer and a lover, capturing the essence of innocence and hope through his exquisite voice. Amaya Braganza, as Eurydice, brings a raw vulnerability to her character, displaying a range of emotions with remarkable depth. Their voices intertwine effortlessly, creating moments of pure magic when they sing together.



The supporting cast, led by the incomparable Will Mann as Hermes, is a powerhouse of talent. Mann’s commanding presence and velvety voice control the stage, providing the perfect narrative framework for the story to unfold. Lana Gordon shines as Persephone, Hades' wife, infusing her character with a seductive charisma and a voice that can both haunt and delight. She is coupled with Matthew Patrick Quinn who stars as Hades. Each time I hear Hades sing I am enthralled by the depths of his voice and the power it adds to his character.

I knew there would be some differences as to be expected from a touring show. The only one I felt impacted the experience was in the manner they descend to Hades. The show’s approach was unique and well-thought out, it just did not have the same impact as the Broadway version. With that however, the production's design elements are impressive. The set’s structure seamlessly transports the audience between the industrialized world of Hadestown and the desolate surface. The lighting design enhances the atmosphere, effectively conveying the stark contrast between light and darkness, hope and despair.



Hadestown is a theatrical masterpiece that pushes the boundaries of musical storytelling. From its captivating storyline to its exceptional musical score and outstanding performances, this production is a testament to the transformative power of theater. The sheer talent and dedication of the cast and creative team shine through every aspect of the show, creating an unforgettable experience that will leave audiences spellbound. If you are really in tune, you will know how the story ends, but it does not mean you don’t watch it or tell the story again and again. I had the privilege of watching the show with one of my theatre students who fell in love with the beauty and power of the story. I think that would be the case for most anyone. Hadestown at the Van Wezel is a must see and might just end up in your top 10!

Hadestown runs through February 4th. Tickets and more information can be found at Click Here

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson