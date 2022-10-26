Review: OKC Broadway Tempts Fate With HADESTOWN

Singer/songwriter Anaïs Mitchell has given the world a gift. Her first and only musical Hadestown won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2019 after years off-Broadway and a subsequent concept album. The musical is based on two Greek mythologies and meshes the fates of those therein. Hermes narrates the "old song" of Orpheus, who follows his love Eurydice into the depths, where King Hades and his wife Persephone reign as royalty in their underground kingdom, Hadestown. The staging utilizes an old timey feel, somewhere between a Depression-era speakeasy and a mine. Lighting design by Bradley King incorporates some unique elements like swinging lanterns and jarring headlamps. Original music and lyrics by Mitchell range from big band jazz, folk, and poetry. Hadestown is an overwhelming musical proverb that sweeps patrons away and into Mitchell's world. The tour launched last year and rolls into Oklahoma City for a much-anticipated five-day run at the Civic Center.

Making his tour debut is Oklahoma's own J. Antonio Rodriguez. Rodriguez performs as Orpheus on opening night in OKC, and he performs the role well. Rodriguez has gorgeous vocal abilities. He's skillful with guitar playing and heart-wrenching in his characterization. Rodriguez easily proves himself to be the triple-threat we've always known him to be. Orpheus is arguably the weakest link in the show. His mistakes humanize and villainize him, and Rodriguez is challenged with making this character relatable. He does it all and then some. His shining moment comes near the end of Act I with the breathtaking "Wait for Me". This number alone is worth the price of the ticket. Rodriguez is technically the understudy, but he owns this role and makes it uniquely his.

Hannah Whitley is strong and resilient as Eurydice. She's faced with impossible decisions, but she's a survivor, and she does what she must. Whitley plays Eurydice as vulnerable yet scrappy, naïve yet determined, and innocent yet cunning. Her Eurydice is smart and resourceful, and though she faces a lot of distress, she's no helpless damsel.

The iconic role of Hades was canonized by Patrick Page in the original Broadway production. The Broadway bass is known for his deep, menacing vocals. Matthew Patrick Quinn steps easily into the shoes Page left to fill, creating a chilling character who commands the stage and causes his workers to shiver in their boots. Quinn is imposing in his own right, and when Hades shows his softer side, his performance becomes even more powerful.

Opening night is the night for understudies, and Lindsey Hailes starts this tour stop off right as Persephone. Nobody in their right mind would ever think she was the understudy; she's a natural and performs as if she's been playing this role her entire life. Persephone is the life of the party, but she's also tender and maternal, with a heart and a conscience. Hailes is a true star, shining when it's her moment, and sharing the stage with grace and poise. She's no diva, and her Persephone is warm and welcoming.

The emcee and narrator of the night is Hermes, a favorite character of fans of the Broadway production. Nathan Lee Graham brings pizzazz and charm to the role and shows wit and timing that are an absolute must for this character. Graham is also stylish and polished. He tells the tale of heartbreak and loss with a gleam in his eye and pep in his step.

The Fates haunt Orpheus along the way and advance the plot with their subtle influence. Their costumes are some of the most striking, and their presence onstage is haunting. The harmonizing vocals of Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano, and Nyla Watson are some of the most moving and beautiful moments in the show.

The Workers Chorus is constantly in motion. They toil away in their underground prison, walling themselves in and keeping opportunity out. They're portrayed by Jordan Bollwerk, Courtney Lauster, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Alex Lugo.

The band gets a shoutout during the show and they're a dynamite addition on stage. Nathan Koci is the conductor and plays piano. Eric Kang is Assistant Conductor and plays cello. Clare Armenante is on violin, Michiko Egger is on guitar, Emily Fredrickson is on trombone/glockenspiel, Calvin Jones is on double bass, and Eladio Rojas is on drums. David Lai serves as Music Coordinator.

Hadestown promises to show us how the world could be. More than that, however, it reminds us how it really is. We're not plunged into eternal winter (yet), and we aren't stalked by fates and figures beyond our control, that we know of. But we are responsible for our own choices, and often, we are our own undoing. How do you get to Hadestown? It's not clear, but one thing is certain. Hades keeps his promises, and when he lets you walk out of his underworld, you better not look back.