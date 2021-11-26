BWW Review: HADESTOWN at the Fisher Theatre Weaves a Gracefully Crafted Tale of Love and Devotion

Are you up for a journey to hell? From now until December 5th, you can board the train to the underworld at the Fisher Theatre, where Hadestown is playing its very first stint in Detroit. Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, this 2019 Broadway musical is no doubt a modern classic among the likes of shows such as Rent, Hamilton, and Next to Normal, just to name a few examples. In 2019, Hadestown won eight Tony Awards, including the ever-so-coveted Best Musical award.

Based on Greek mythology, Hadestown is an adaptation of the love story of Orpheus and Eurydice. The cast of characters include Hermes, messenger of the gods; Hades, king of the underworld and God of the dead; Persephone, queen of the underworld as well as Goddess of the seasons, flowers, fruit and grain; Orpheus, flighty musician and son of the muse of epic poetry; Eurydice, a destitute woman; and the Fates, three goddesses who determine the destinies of mortals.

The basic plot of Hadestown surrounds what happens when Eurydice, starving, cold, and feeling abandoned by Orpheus, goes to the underworld with Hades. Orpheus makes the dangerous and seemingly impossible journey to the underworld to save his lost love.

Hadestown is worth all the hype and more. There were dozens of moments in the show where the breath is completely stolen from your body - I'm still trying to get over the act 1 powerhouse number Wait For Me and the emotional rollercoaster that was Doubt Comes In towards the end of act 2. Additional highlights include the onstage orchestra, choreography, acting and singing, score, and of course, lyrics that weave together to create an awe-inspiring tale of love and devotion.

The cast was also nothing short of phenomenal. Nicholas Barasch's Orpheus was just as passionate about his loyalties as you'd expect him to be; a specific acting highlight was "If It's True" in act 2. Morgan Siobhan Green's Eurydice felt vulnerable, yet strong-willed; you can look forward to her solo song, "Flowers." Levi Kreis as Hermes thrived most in the songs where he was the lead singer, and my personal favorite of his was "Road to Hell" at the beginning of the whole show.

Not only do we get to see Orpheus and Eurydice fall in love, but we also see Persephone and Hades fall deeper for each other throughout the show. Kimberly Marable and Kevyn Morrow successfully sell the peculiar chemistry of these two characters, and their dynamic is quite fascinating. Highlights respectively include "Our Lady of the Underground" and "Why We Build the Wall," though they shine in their ensemble numbers throughout the show.

There are also the Fates, played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. They jump in and out of the story as they make the main characters think hard about their choices. Their standout song is "When the Chips Are Down" in act 1, which got an especially large amount of applause. Throughout the show these three women manage to dance, sing, and play instruments at the same time, which isn't something you really get to see all the time.

Hadestown is just one of those shows you have to see to believe. I could tell you that "Wait For Me" had 2 full rounds of applause in the middle of the first act, and even that a woman gave it a standing ovation. Just one more example took place at the climax of the show, when the entire audience gasped at the same time (even me, who knew what was coming). A musical that elicits such physical reactions needs to be experienced live and by people who are in the headspace to deal with a complex piece of art.

As a poignant social commentary based in Greek mythology, with elements of New Orleans jazz and American folk music, Hadestown is an immensely creative theatre experience unlike anything you've ever seen. Mitchell's gracefully crafted story allows you to take a much-needed break from everyday life and enter a world like you've never seen before, one that inspires you to imagine how the world could be.

For more information or to buy tickets to Hadestown, visit broadwayindetroit.com, call 800-982-2787, or visit the Fisher Theatre in downtown Detroit.