Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HADESTOWN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Review: HADESTOWN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Through March 19th.

Mar. 16, 2023  

These days original musicals are a rare and elusive treat, what with the explosion of movie adaptations and star-studded revivals of well-known shows being all the rage on Broadway. Economics are a huge contributor to this reality; with theatre being a notoriously perilous investment, the least risky bet is usually the one starring Hugh Jackman or Bernadette Peters. Artistically, bringing a new musical to fruition is a long, oftentimes years-long process involving endless rewrites, workshops, and pages on the cutting room floor. Given this, it's astonishing that "Hadestown" exists at all; a folk/gospel musical based on Greek mythology? I can't imagine a tougher sell. Not only does "Hadestown" exist, it astonishes.

"Hadestown", the Tony Award-winning musical with music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell, first premiered on Broadway in 2019. From Stageagent: "Orpheus (Chibueze Ihuoma), a passionate and talented musician, and Eurydice (Hannah Whitley), an independent and resilient young woman, fall in love at first sight, as though it was--and perhaps is--destined by The Fates (Dominique Kempf, Belen Moyano, Nyla Watson). Though neither has much to their name, Orpheus is determined that love will see them through anything. Their love blossoms in spring and flourishes in summer, but is tested when autumn and hardship come. Hardship breeds doubt and difficult choices must be made. When Eurydice unknowingly signs away her soul to Hades (Matthew Patrick Quinn), master of the factory Hadestown, Orpheus is prepared to venture to hell and back, armed with nothing but his music and his love, to bring her home once more."

This touring production of "Hadestown" could not have been better cast, with each performer taking turns captivating the audience and delivering lush, emotional musical performances. Ihuoma's Orpheus is tender and naïve, with a signature falsetto that emphasizes his youth and innocence. Nathan Lee Graham's Hermes is sassy and playful, the perfect narrator to guide the audience through the story. Lana Gordon's Persephone has contagious energy and spirit. And towering above them all is Matthew Patrick Quinn's Hades, a sinister and bone-chilling stage presence whose baritone voice and maniacal laugh can almost certainly be felt from the parking lot.

The way "Hadestown" infuses music into the storytelling also sets it apart from its recent Broadway contemporaries. Rather than having an orchestra down in the pit and used only as accompaniment to the singers, "Hadestown" puts the band right on the stage and lets them interact with the actors; the trombone practically feels like an additional member of the cast. The instrumentation of the band is in no way traditional, with an upright bass, blues acoustic guitar, brass, and backstage drumset blasting away at a score that's equal parts gospel, jazz, folk, and spiritual.

Narratively, it's hard not to pick up on major sociological themes and societal critiques, making "Hadestown" feel especially topical. While "Hadestown's" journey predated the Trump era (Anais Mitchell started penning the score back in 2006) a song called "Why We Build the Wall" sure feels especially prescient, and you could easily argue that Hades' underworld factory is a giant allegory for modern-day America, where the wealthy dominate the poor and the privileged look down on poverty in all its forms.

Not many musicals combine excellence in artistic performance, production design, and storytelling; "Hadestown" is in a class all its own.

"Hadestown" is a powerful and passionate musical, and certainly one of the lushest and most well-crafted original shows to grace the stage in recent years. It's currently playing at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre until March 19th, for tickets and more information click here.




BLUEYS BIG PLACE The Stage Show! Comes To Proctors, April 4-5 Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLACE The Stage Show! Comes To Proctors, April 4-5
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Proctors on April 4-5 with the “Bluey” live show, “Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!”
CRT Downtown Presents THE BACHELORS OF BROADWAY Photo
CRT Downtown Presents THE BACHELORS OF BROADWAY
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, proudly presents “The Bachelors of Broadway – Gentlemen of the Theatre”.
ALONE: Stories From Edgar Allan Poe Comes To Catskills Bridge Street Theatre Photo
ALONE: Stories From Edgar Allan Poe Comes To Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre
The horror! The horror! For almost a decade now, actor Daniel Hall Kuhn has been touring some of the grandest theatres in the country, interpreting “The Tell-Tale Heart” and other literary classics by Edgar Allan Poe for enthralled audiences numbering in the hundreds (and occasionally the thousands!).
Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30 Photo
Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30
The Company Theatre’s 2022-23 season continues with THE SEAGULL, April 14-30 at the School of the Arts Black Box Theater, 45 Prince St. Rochester, New York. See photos from inside rehearsal.

From This Author - Colin Fleming-Stumpf

Colin Fleming-Stumpf is a lover of all things theatre and performing arts. A native of Rochester, Colin has acted on stages across Western New York and is active in the local theatre community as a... (read more about this author)


Review: I'M NOT A COMEDIAN…I'M LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage TheatreReview: I'M NOT A COMEDIAN…I'M LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre
March 16, 2023

What did our critic think of I’M NOT A COMEDIAN…I’M LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre?
Review: HADESTOWN at Rochester Broadway Theatre LeagueReview: HADESTOWN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
March 16, 2023

What did our critic think of HADESTOWN at Rochester Broadway Theatre League? This touring production of 'Hadestown' could not have been better cast, with each performer taking turns captivating the audience and delivering lush, emotional musical performances.
Review: RUSSIAN TROLL FARM at Geva TheatreReview: RUSSIAN TROLL FARM at Geva Theatre
March 11, 2023

What did our critic think of RUSSIAN TROLL FARM at Geva Theatre?
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Rochester Broadway Theatre LeagueReview: BEETLEJUICE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
February 16, 2023

What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League? If you're a fan of late 80's pop culture, the occult, or musicals with a decidedly heavy metal Halloween-meets-'A Chorus Line' aesthetic, than the Rochester Broadway Theatre League has got the show for you. 'Beetlejuice', the musical based on Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic film, is currently playing at the Auditorium Theatre until February 19th.
Review: WOODY SEZ at Geva TheatreReview: WOODY SEZ at Geva Theatre
February 9, 2023

What did our critic think of WOODY SEZ at Geva Theatre? With rare exceptions, there probably aren't many theatregoers of my generation (Millennial) or younger who have a passing familiarity with the life and legacy of Woody Guthrie beyond 'This Land is Your Land.' I certainly didn't before heading to Geva Theatre to catch a performance of 'Woody Sez', the biographical story of Woody Guthrie written by David M. Lutken, Nick Corley, Darcie Deaville, Helen Jean Russell, and Andy Teirstein. But after leaving Geva that night, it was abundantly clear that this man's story is one everyone should know, because there likely never lived another American so of-the-people as Woody Guthrie.
share