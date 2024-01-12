Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as 'Amos Hart' Next Week

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome Red Concepción in the role of “Amos Hart” beginning Monday, January 15th at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

About Red Concepción

Red Concepción is ecstatic to be making his Broadway Debut! Miss Saigon (The Engineer; US National, UK and Ireland Tours). Before moving westward, Red’s body of work spanned over ten years in his home country, the Philippines: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Adam/Felicia; Manila and Singapore runs; Aliw Award Best actor and Gawad Buhay Outstanding Male Actor in a Musical winner) Equus (Alan Strang) Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Lionel) The Normal Heart (Tommy), Annie (Rooster) Shakespeare in Hollywood (Puck) and more. @red_concepcion

About Chicago

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, James T. Lane as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Christine Cornish, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.