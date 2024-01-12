Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as 'Amos Hart' Next Week

He beings performances on Monday, January 15th at the Ambassador Theatre.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 3 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Chicago Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Red Concepción Joins CHICAGO as 'Amos Hart' Next Week

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome Red Concepción in the role of “Amos Hart” beginning Monday, January 15th at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

About Red Concepción

Red Concepción is ecstatic to be making his Broadway Debut! Miss Saigon (The Engineer; US National, UK and Ireland Tours). Before moving westward, Red’s body of work spanned over ten years in his home country, the Philippines: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Adam/Felicia; Manila and Singapore runs; Aliw Award Best actor and Gawad Buhay Outstanding Male Actor in a Musical winner) Equus (Alan Strang) Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Lionel) The Normal Heart (Tommy), Annie (Rooster) Shakespeare in Hollywood (Puck) and more. @red_concepcion

About Chicago

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, James T. Lane as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Christine Cornish, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Photo
Video: Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut

Her name is on everyone's lips! TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix will make her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago this month! Ahead of her first performance on Monday, January 29, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Madix to talk about the upcoming role! Check out the video here!

2
Photos: CHICAGOs Ariana Madix Meets the Press Photo
Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press

See photos of Ariana Madix meeting the press ahead of her Broadway debut in Chicago!

3
Videos: Watch Ariana Madixs Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Photo
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances

Ariana Madix has appeared on Vanderpump Rules for nine seasons, with the most recent season exploding as she was at the center of the viral 'Scandoval.' Before she takes on the 'Hot Honey Rag' in Chicago, Madix was a finalist on this season of Dancing With the Stars. Watch 10 videos from Madix's best performances on Dancing With the Stars now!

4
Ariana Madix Will Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO in 2024 Photo
Ariana Madix Will Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO in 2024

Chicago will welcome TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix (Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” and a finalist on the most recent season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars) making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, January 29, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre .

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICALVideo: Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Announces Special Student PerformancesALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Announces Special Student Performances
Video: Aaron Lazar Opens Up About His ALS Diagnosis With Seth RudetskyVideo: Aaron Lazar Opens Up About His ALS Diagnosis With Seth Rudetsky
Anna Strasberg, Wife of the Late Acting Coach Lee Strasberg, Dies at 84Anna Strasberg, Wife of the Late Acting Coach Lee Strasberg, Dies at 84

Videos

LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House Video
LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Recommended For You