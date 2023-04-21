Photos: The Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Takes Their Opening Night Bows
The play opened last night, April 20, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened last night, April 20, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!
The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).
MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. The Thanksgiving Play arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman, Playwright Larissa FastHorse and Director Rachel Chavkin
Playwright Larissa FastHorse
Playwright Larissa FastHorse gets a Birthday Cake
