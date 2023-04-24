Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Company Take Opening Night Bows

The Thanksgiving Play is running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened just last week at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

Check out what went down at the opening night curtain call and speech in the video below!








