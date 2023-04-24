Video: Watch THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Company Take Opening Night Bows

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened just last week at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

Check out what went down at the opening night curtain call and speech in the video below!