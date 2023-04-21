Photos: Go Inside THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opening Night After-Party
The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden, Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran, Scott Foley, and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan.
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened last night, April 20, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the after-party below!
The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).
MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. The Thanksgiving Play arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.
Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley
Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley
Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley
Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Director Rachel Chavkin, Katie Finneran, Playwright Larissa FastHorse and Scott Foley
Katie Finneran and D'Arcy Carden
Katie Finneran and D'Arcy Carden
Joe Morton, Scott Foley, Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young
Joe Morton, Scott Foley, Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young
Marika Dominczyk and Scott Foley
Marika Dominczyk and Scott Foley
Riccardo Hernández and Julie Smith
Chris Sullivan and Keith Nobbs
Craig Bierko, Sally Murphy, Kellie Overbey and Anthony Crane
Glenn Davis and Chris Perfetti
Edmund Donovan, Sydney Lemmon, Ben Levi Ross and Juliana Canfield
D'Arcy Carden and Bowen Yang
D'Arcy Carden and Bowen Yang
D'Arcy Carden and Friends including Bowen Yang, Sas Goldberg and Jake Wilson
Chris Sullivan and Bowen Yang,
Bowen Yang and Chris Sullivan
Keith Nobbs and Eddie Kaye Thomas
Bernard Telsey and Patrick Breen
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
Joe Morton, Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young
Tony Goldwyn, Scott Foley and Bellamy Young
Andrea Burns and Robin de Jesus
Bowen Yang, Chris Sullivan and Griffin Dunne
Chris Sullivan, D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran and Scott Foley