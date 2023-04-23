Photos: Stars Arrive at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opening Night!
The Thanksgiving Play opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 20th.
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened Thursday, April 20, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of stars arriving on the red carpet below!
The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).
MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. The Thanksgiving Play arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Rachel Chavkin and Playwright Larissa FastHorse
Playwright Larissa FastHorse
Director Rachel Chavkin, Playwright Larissa FastHorse and Associate Director Jeanette Harrison
Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn
Andrea Burns and Robin de Jesus
Playwright Larissa FastHorse and Antoinette Nwandu
Antoinette Nwandu
Juliana Canfield and Edmund Donovan
Brandon J. Dirden and Bill Heck
Chris Perfetti, Rajiv Joseph and Glenn Davis
Griffin Dunne and Zonia Pelensky
Bowen Yang
Bowen Yang
Johnny Newcomb and Jack DiFalco
Christopher Ryan Grant and Clea Alsip
Susan Hilferty, Riccardo Hernandez and Julie Smith
Kellie Overbey and Anthony Crane
Noah Ricketts
Sydney Lemmon
Ashlie Atkinson and Kate Nowlin
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings
Kayli Carter and Austin Kirk
Costume Designer by Lux Haac
Michael Cruz Kayne