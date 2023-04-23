Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stars Arrive at THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Opening Night!

The Thanksgiving Play opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 20th.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened Thursday, April 20, at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of stars arriving on the red carpet below!

The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. The Thanksgiving Play arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Thanksgiving Play
Director Rachel Chavkin and Playwright Larissa FastHorse

The Thanksgiving Play
Director Rachel Chavkin and Playwright Larissa FastHorse

The Thanksgiving Play
Playwright Larissa FastHorse

The Thanksgiving Play
Playwright Larissa FastHorse

The Thanksgiving Play
Director Rachel Chavkin, Playwright Larissa FastHorse and Associate Director Jeanette Harrison

The Thanksgiving Play
Joe Morton

The Thanksgiving Play
Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn

The Thanksgiving Play
Bellamy Young and Tony Goldwyn

The Thanksgiving Play
Andrea Burns and Robin de Jesus

The Thanksgiving Play
Andrea Burns and Robin de Jesus

The Thanksgiving Play
Reza Salazar and Kara Young

The Thanksgiving Play
Kara Young

The Thanksgiving Play
Kara Young

The Thanksgiving Play
Reza Salazar

The Thanksgiving Play
Playwright Larissa FastHorse and Antoinette Nwandu

The Thanksgiving Play
Antoinette Nwandu

The Thanksgiving Play
Antoinette Nwandu

The Thanksgiving Play
Samantha Mathis

The Thanksgiving Play
Samantha Mathis

The Thanksgiving Play
Juliana Canfield and Edmund Donovan

The Thanksgiving Play
Juliana Canfield and Edmund Donovan

The Thanksgiving Play
Donna Murphy and Ilana Levine

The Thanksgiving Play
Donna Murphy and Ilana Levine

The Thanksgiving Play
Eddie Kaye Thomas

The Thanksgiving Play
Eddie Kaye Thomas

The Thanksgiving Play
Sarah Steele

The Thanksgiving Play
Sarah Steele

The Thanksgiving Play
Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat

The Thanksgiving Play
Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat

The Thanksgiving Play
Kate Baldwin

The Thanksgiving Play
Kate Baldwin

The Thanksgiving Play
Brandon J. Dirden and Bill Heck

The Thanksgiving Play
Brandon J. Dirden

The Thanksgiving Play
Bill Heck and Maggie Lacey

The Thanksgiving Play
Bill Heck and Maggie Lacey

The Thanksgiving Play
Eduardo Ramos

The Thanksgiving Play
Eduardo Ramos

The Thanksgiving Play
Chris Perfetti, Rajiv Joseph and Glenn Davis

The Thanksgiving Play
Rajiv Joseph

The Thanksgiving Play
Glenn Davis

The Thanksgiving Play
Chris Perfetti

The Thanksgiving Play
Chris Perfetti

The Thanksgiving Play
Griffin Dunne

The Thanksgiving Play
Griffin Dunne and Zonia Pelensky

The Thanksgiving Play
Wendell Pierce

The Thanksgiving Play
Bowen Yang

The Thanksgiving Play
Bowen Yang

The Thanksgiving Play
Bess Wohl

The Thanksgiving Play
Bess Wohl

The Thanksgiving Play
Kelly McCormack

The Thanksgiving Play
Kelly McCormack

The Thanksgiving Play
Jack DiFalco

The Thanksgiving Play
Jack DiFalco

The Thanksgiving Play
Johnny Newcomb and Jack DiFalco

The Thanksgiving Play
Christopher Ryan Grant and Clea Alsip

The Thanksgiving Play
Christopher Ryan Grant and Clea Alsip

The Thanksgiving Play
Christopher Ryan Grant

The Thanksgiving Play
Christopher Ryan Grant

The Thanksgiving Play
Amy Staats

The Thanksgiving Play
Amy Staats

The Thanksgiving Play
Clea Alsip

The Thanksgiving Play
Clea Alsip

The Thanksgiving Play
Susan Hilferty, Riccardo Hernandez and Julie Smith

The Thanksgiving Play
Kellie Overbey and Anthony Crane

The Thanksgiving Play
Marika Dominczyk

The Thanksgiving Play
Marika Dominczyk

The Thanksgiving Play
Arden Myrin

The Thanksgiving Play
Arden Myrin

The Thanksgiving Play
Darren Goldstein

The Thanksgiving Play
Darren Goldstein

The Thanksgiving Play
Noah Ricketts

The Thanksgiving Play
Noah Ricketts

The Thanksgiving Play
Kate Whoriskey

The Thanksgiving Play
Simone Recasner

The Thanksgiving Play
Ben Levi Ross

The Thanksgiving Play
Ben Levi Ross

The Thanksgiving Play
Sydney Lemmon

The Thanksgiving Play
Sydney Lemmon

The Thanksgiving Play
Adam Kaplan and Ashley Day

The Thanksgiving Play
Adam Kaplan and Ashley Day

The Thanksgiving Play
Ashlie Atkinson

The Thanksgiving Play
Ashlie Atkinson and Kate Nowlin

The Thanksgiving Play
Sas Goldberg and Jake Wilson

The Thanksgiving Play
Sas Goldberg and Jake Wilson

The Thanksgiving Play
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings

The Thanksgiving Play
Kayli Carter and Austin Kirk

The Thanksgiving Play
Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp

The Thanksgiving Play
Costume Designer by Lux Haac

The Thanksgiving Play
Costume Designer by Lux Haac

The Thanksgiving Play
Michael Cruz Kayne






