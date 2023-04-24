Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play is running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, opened just last week at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet arrivals with special guests Tony Goldwyn, Bowen Yang, Brandon J. Dirdon, Andréa Burns, Robin de Jesús, Kara Young, and more!








April 24, 2023

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin is now open at Second Stage's Hayes Theater and BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet arrivals with special guests Tony Goldwyn, Bowen Yang, Brandon J. Dirdon, Andrea Burns, Robin de Jesus, Kara Young, and more in this video!
