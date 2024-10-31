Photos: SusieCakes Bakery Unveils Limited Edition WICKED Cakes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for the Wicked movie hitting theaters in November, SusieCakes Bakery will release a themed pink and green cake to celebrate the occasion.

For a limited time only starting Friday, November 1, Wicked fans will be able to purchase the Wickedly Popular Cake both online or at one of SusieCakes's 29 locations. The sweet treat is SusieCakes’ classic vanilla celebration cake- but with a wicked makeover. This edition features a green ombre design topped with playful pink swirls and white and silver sprinkles. It is then finished with a charming green witch hat and pink witch wand.

Additionally, guests can pick up the Wickedly Popular Cupcake 4 Box at any of the in-person locations. This spellbinding treat includes two delicious pink vanilla cupcakes and two rich green chocolate cupcakes, each topped with matching sanding sugar. Take a look at photos of the cakes below and check out our full guide to Wicked merchandise here!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!