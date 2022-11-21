Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
Click Here for More on KPOP, The Musical

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet to Celebrate KPOP Opening Night

KPOP is now running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Nov. 21, 2022  

KPOP officially celebrates its opening night on November 27, but the party came early last night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate and you can check out photos from the starry red carpet arrivals below!

Starring K-pop super star Luna as MwE, KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman, features a book by Jason Kim; choreography by Jennifer Weber; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

In addition to Luna, KPOP stars Julia Abueva, BoHyung (from the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (from the K-pop group Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo (from the K-pop group U-KISS), and John Yi.

The exhilarating energy of a stadium concert meets the talent and passion of your favorite musical in KPOP! Packed with pulse-pounding new music and electrifying choreography, this original musical explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Featuring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, it's a multimedia experience unlike anything else on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski




Related Stories
Photos: KPOP Cast Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate Opening Night Photo
Photos: KPOP Cast Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate Opening Night
KPOP officially celebrates its opening night on November 27,  but the party came early last night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the cast and you can check out photos from their red carpet appearance below!
Photos: KPOP Company Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: KPOP Company Takes Opening Night Bows
Last night, history was made on Broadway as the musical sensation KPOP marked their opening celebration, ahead of the show’s official opening night on November 27. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call here!
Video: On the KPOP Opening Night Red Carpet Photo
Video: On the KPOP Opening Night Red Carpet
KPOP, the new Broadway musical, celebrates its opening tonight, November 20. KPOP is the first completely original musical on Broadway this year. Tune in at 5:15pm ET to watch as we take you to the red carpet. Be sure to check back on Sunday, November 27, as the show offically opens and the critics share their reactions.
Video: Get a First Look at KPOP on Broadway Photo
Video: Get a First Look at KPOP on Broadway
Watch a first-look video montage of KPOP, the new Broadway musical, in advance of their Opening Celebration this Sunday, November 20. KPOP is the first completely original musical on Broadway this year.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)


Photos: KPOP Cast Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate Opening NightPhotos: KPOP Cast Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate Opening Night
November 21, 2022

KPOP officially celebrates its opening night on November 27,  but the party came early last night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the cast and you can check out photos from their red carpet appearance below!
Photos: KPOP Company Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: KPOP Company Takes Opening Night Bows
November 21, 2022

Last night, history was made on Broadway as the musical sensation KPOP marked their opening celebration, ahead of the show’s official opening night on November 27. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call here!
Photos: The Company of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Meets the Press!Photos: The Company of BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Meets the Press!
November 18, 2022

See photos of the company of Between Riverside and Crazy meeting the press! BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY will begin previews Wednesday, November 30th and will officially open on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.
Photos: Go Inside the Newly-Opened Museum of BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside the Newly-Opened Museum of Broadway
November 16, 2022

Check out photos from inside the newly opened Museum of Broadway- an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who make them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!
Photos: Roundabout Underground Celebrates Opening Night of THE BANDAGED PLACEPhotos: Roundabout Underground Celebrates Opening Night of THE BANDAGED PLACE
November 16, 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company just celebrated the 15th anniversary of Roundabout Underground with the world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos from the festivities.