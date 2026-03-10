Photos: First Look at THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse has released first look production photos of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Oscar Wilde’s comedy set in Victorian England. The production is currently running on the Moran Mainstage in Naples through April 4.

Wilde’s play follows two bachelors, Jack and Algernon, who invent alternate identities to escape responsibility. When romance enters the picture, their carefully constructed web of lies becomes increasingly complicated, leading to a series of comic misunderstandings.

The cast includes James Evans as Algernon Moncrieff, Tony Carter as John Worthing, Kate Eastwood Norris as Lady Bracknell, Kate Marilley as Gwendolen Fairfax, Ella Olesen as Cecily Cardew, Richard Hollis as Rev. Canon Chasuble, Karen Peakes as Miss Prism, and Michael Ehlers as Lane and Merriman.

Tickets and additional information are available at gulfshoreplayhouse.org.