Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of DEAD OUTLAW

Dead Outlaw is now running on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.
Earlier this week, Dead Outlaw officially opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre! The new musical features a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and is directed by David Cromer. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!
Special guests included Patti LuPone, Andrea Martin, Neil Patrick Harris, Bonnie Milligan, Katrina Lenk, Ben Platt, Ariana DeBose, and more.
Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Neil Patrick Harris and Jim Parsons
Phillipa Soo and Guest
Wilson Cruz and Guest
Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Frè
Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Frè
Audrey Cardwell and Grey Henson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan
Ana Gasteyer and Matthew Wilkas
Leigh Silverman and Cynthia Cahill
Carl Balsam, Richard Kind and Kurt Deutsch
Patrick Lazour and Daniel Lazour of The Lazours
David Merten
David Merten