Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of DEAD OUTLAW

Earlier this week, Dead Outlaw officially opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre! The new musical features a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and is directed by David Cromer. BroadwayWorld was there for opening night and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals below!

Special guests included Patti LuPone, Andrea Martin, Neil Patrick Harris, Bonnie Milligan, Katrina Lenk, Ben Platt, Ariana DeBose, and more.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

