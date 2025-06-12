Photos: James Taylor, Carrie Coon, and Tracy Letts Visit DEAD OUTLAW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, music legend James Taylor, Emmy Award nominee Carrie Coon, and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts visited Dead Outlaw on Broadway and met the cast afterwards. Coon and Letts even got into the infamous coffin from the production to try their best at embodying Elmer McCurdy. Check out photos from their visit below!

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer