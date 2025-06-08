Video: DEAD OUTLAW Performs at the Tony Awards

Dead Outlaw was nominated for 7 Tony Awards.
The cast of Dead Outlaw took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Opening Ballad & Dead" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!
Written by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw opened at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, April 27.
Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.
The Broadway cast of Dead Outlaw includes 2025 Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, 2025 Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, 2025 Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.