DEAD OUTLAW Sets Broadway Closing Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tony-nominated musical Dead Outlaw will play its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, June 29. At the time of its closing, the show will have played 73 regular performances and 14 previews. Dead Outlaw opened at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, April 27.

In a statement, producers Lia Vollack and Sonia Friedman said, “Like Elmer McCurdy, Dead Outlaw is a true outlier — strange, singular, and enduring. It never followed the rules — and that has made it one of the most daring and fulfilling productions we’ve had the privilege to stage. Despite glowing reviews and a loyal following, the commercial momentum just wasn’t fast enough in a crowded season. As the show reminds us, sometimes the most incredible lives are cut short. This may be the end of Dead Outlaw’s time on Broadway, but we believe deeply in its future and the afterlife it so richly deserves. Endless thanks to the creators, cast, crew, co-producers, investors and Audible for bringing it to life. It’s been an honor.”

Dead Outlaw, features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Itamar Moses, and direction by David Cromer. Following its hit world premiere at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and multiple award wins—including the 2024 Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical—critics have raved that Dead Outlaw is: “The feel-good musical of the season” (The New York Times Critic’s Pick); “An unmissable musical filled with excellent tunes” (Deadline); and “The best musical of the decade! It will revive your faith in Broadway itself” (USA Today).

View Dead Outlaw's performance at the box office.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

The Broadway cast of Dead Outlaw includes 2025 Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, 2025 Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, 2025 Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.