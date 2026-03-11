Laufey Adds Second Melbourne & Sydney Shows to Australia & New Zealand Tour

Grammy Award-winning artist Laufey has added second Melbourne and Sydney shows to her A Matter Of Time Tour this summer, now playing two nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 July and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 August.

She will also stop in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Auckland. Presale tickets for the newly announced Melbourne and Sydney shows are now open. General sale opens at 2pm (local) on Friday 13 March. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Earlier this year, Laufey took home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter of Time at the 68th GRAMMY Awards. The win is her second in the category, following a statue for Bewitched at the 2024 awards, which made her the youngest artist to win the honor.

A Matter of Time was released to widespread critical acclaim in August, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Jazz Albums chart (where it continues to hold a spot in the top 10). In January, Laufey was presented with Icelandic knighthood, the prestigious Order of the Falcon, by President Halla Tómasdóttir.

Laufey is currently on tour throughout the U.K. and Europe, with a much-anticipated Coachella appearance upcoming next month. The run follows a sold-out North American leg last year, which saw Laufey headline two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, two nights at the Crypto.com Arena, and many more.

Laufey’s first children’s book, Mei Mei The Bunny, is set for release on April 21 via Penguin Random House. A live album, A Matter of Time: Live at Madison Square Garden, is set for release on April 18 for Record Store Day.

Laufey ​A Matter Of Time Tour: ​Australia & New Zealand

SATURDAY 25 JULY

​RAC Arena | Perth WA

​ticketek.com.au

​TUESDAY 28 JULY

​Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide SA

​ticketek.com.au

​THURSDAY 30 JULY

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC

​ticketek.com.au

​FRIDAY 31 JULY

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC – NEW SHOW! PRESALE OPENS 2PM TODAY

​ticketek.com.au

​MONDAY 3 AUGUST

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD

​ticketek.com.au

​FRIDAY 7 AUGUST

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney NSW

​ticketek.com.au

SATURDAY 8 AUGUST

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney NSW – NEW SHOW! PRESALE OPENS 2PM TODAY

​ticketek.com.au

​WEDNESDAY 12 AUGUST

​Spark Arena | Auckland NZ

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Photo Credit: Emma Summerton