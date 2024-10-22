News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SUNSET BLVD Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

The production officially opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd, starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' officially opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos of all of the stars arriving at opening night below!

Plus check out photos from backstage at opening night of Sunset Blvd here!

Read the reviews for Sunset Blvd here!

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain

Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin
Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee

Betty Buckley
Betty Buckley

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Ericka Hunter and Aaron Tveit
Ericka Hunter and Aaron Tveit

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jamie Lloyd
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jamie Lloyd

Jessica Chastain and Jamie Lloyd
Jessica Chastain and Jamie Lloyd

Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig
Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig

Orfeh and Jordan Fisher
Orfeh and Jordan Fisher

Renee Morrison and Matthew Morrison
Renee Morrison and Matthew Morrison

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster
David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster

Clive Davis
Clive Davis

Brandon Flynn and Jordan Tannahill
Brandon Flynn and Jordan Tannahill

Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland
Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland

Okieriete Onaodowan
Okieriete Onaodowan

Christopher Hampton and Don Black
Christopher Hampton and Don Black

Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox

Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields

Hailey Lustig, Nick Scandalios and Imogen Lloyd Webber
Hailey Lustig, Nick Scandalios and Imogen Lloyd Webber

Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren

Andrew Rannells and Danny Burstein
Andrew Rannells and Danny Burstein

Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss
Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss

Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lloyd and Arian Moayed
Jessica Chastain, Jamie Lloyd and Arian Moayed

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed
Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed

Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Lloyd Webber

Jennifer Nettles and LuAnn de Lesseps
Jennifer Nettles and LuAnn de Lesseps

Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque
Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque

Skylar Astin
Skylar Astin

Wesley Taylor
Wesley Taylor

Jessica Vosk
Jessica Vosk

Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman
Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland

Betty Buckley and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Betty Buckley and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Betty Buckley, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland
Betty Buckley, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland

Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Zuzanna Szadkowski and Andrew Rannells
Zuzanna Szadkowski and Andrew Rannells

Matt Rogers
Matt Rogers

Isaac Powell
Isaac Powell

Zac Posen and Harrison BAll
Zac Posen and Harrison BAll

Alan Carr
Alan Carr

Javier Munoz
Javier Munoz

Sarita Choudhury and Prabal Gurung
Sarita Choudhury and Prabal Gurung

Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce

Jennifer Nettles
Jennifer Nettles

LuAnn de Lesseps
LuAnn de Lesseps

Ken Ard and Basil Twist
Ken Ard and Basil Twist

Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber

Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison

Orfeh
Orfeh

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods
Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods

Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess

Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth

Miss Peppermint Gummybear
Miss Peppermint Gummybear

Alex Newell
Alex Newell

Krysta Rodriguez and Micaela Diamond
Krysta Rodriguez and Micaela Diamond

Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez and Michael Arden
Krysta Rodriguez and Michael Arden

Arian Moayed & Krissy Shields
Arian Moayed & Krissy Shields

Erika Henningsen
Erika Henningsen

Adrienne Warren and Daniel Watts
Adrienne Warren and Daniel Watts

Jamie Lloyd and Jordan Roth
Jamie Lloyd and Jordan Roth

Alex Newell and Matthew Morrison
Alex Newell and Matthew Morrison

Orfeh and Matthew Morrison
Orfeh and Matthew Morrison

Krysta Rodriguez and David Hull
Krysta Rodriguez and David Hull

Arianna Huffington
Arianna Huffington

Jamie Lloyd and Adam Speers
Jamie Lloyd and Adam Speers

Jordan Fisher and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque
Jordan Fisher and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Kelly Ripa and Joe Machota
Kelly Ripa and Joe Machota

Natalie Gold
Natalie Gold

Betty Buckley and Alan Carr
Betty Buckley and Alan Carr

David Foster and Don Black
David Foster and Don Black

David Foster and Jennifer Nettles)
David Foster and Jennifer Nettles)

Katharine McPhee Foster and Diane Paulus
Katharine McPhee Foster and Diane Paulus

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sonia Friedman
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sonia Friedman

Adam Speers, Alex Tombers and F. Richard Pappas
Adam Speers, Alex Tombers and F. Richard Pappas

Linedy Genao
Linedy Genao

Donna Vivino
Donna Vivino

Caroline Bowman
Caroline Bowman

Austin Colby
Austin Colby

Chase Del Rey
Chase Del Rey

Chase Del Rey
Chase Del Rey

Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells

Ciara Renee
Ciara Renee

Jasmine Amy Rogers
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Madeline Brewer
Madeline Brewer

Natasha Behnam
Natasha Behnam

Tommy Dorfman
Tommy Dorfman

Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella

Alex Levy and Shari Redstone
Alex Levy and Shari Redstone

Tony Marion and Alex Samolczyk
Tony Marion and Alex Samolczyk

Anna Camp
Anna Camp

Anna Camp and Sarah Helbringer
Anna Camp and Sarah Helbringer

Brian Moreland
Brian Moreland

Alan H. Green
Alan H. Green

Diane Paulus and Randy Weiner
Diane Paulus and Randy Weiner

Michael Arden, guest and Dane Laffrey
Michael Arden, guest and Dane Laffrey

Jordan Roth and Alex Newell
Jordan Roth and Alex Newell

Jen Silverman
Jen Silverman

Andy Lopez, Audrey Lopez and Laura Lopez
Andy Lopez, Audrey Lopez and Laura Lopez

Jesmille Darbouze
Jesmille Darbouze

Dan Amboyer
Dan Amboyer

Justin Lo
Justin Lo

Brian Moreland and Michael Katz
Brian Moreland and Michael Katz

Whitney White
Whitney White

Jordan Fisher
Jordan Fisher

Betty Buckley
Betty Buckley

Signage at The St. James Theatre
Signage at The St. James Theatre

 Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris

Michael Kors and Lance LePere
Michael Kors and Lance LePere





