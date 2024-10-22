Photos: SUNSET BLVD Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd, starring Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond' officially opened on Sunday, October 20 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos of all of the stars arriving at opening night below!

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.